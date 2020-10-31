'BJP scripted this all,' says Pappu Yadav after Nitish Kumar's 'last election' remark

Global  
 

Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his remark about the present assembly polls being his last election and said that CM Kumar should retire from Bihar politics and join Centre's politics.

"This is just an emotional blackmail.

Why does such a coward, weak and helpless person want to become CM again?

He should retire from Bihar politics and should join Centre's politics.

BJP has scripted this all," said Yadav.


