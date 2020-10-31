'BJP scripted this all,' says Pappu Yadav after Nitish Kumar's 'last election' remark

Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his remark about the present assembly polls being his last election and said that CM Kumar should retire from Bihar politics and join Centre's politics.
"This is just an emotional blackmail.
Why does such a coward, weak and helpless person want to become CM again?
He should retire from Bihar politics and should join Centre's politics.
Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav was injured when the stage at his election rally collapsed. Yadav was addressing a gathering in Bihar's Muzaffarpur amid Assembly elections in the state. A large crowd was seen on the stage. As Yadav was promising education sops, the stage collapsed. He reportedly suffered a fracture in his right arm. The JAP leader said that blessings of the people protected him from serious injuries. Watch the full video for more.
All India Congress Committee, General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Nitish Kumar has conceded defeat before third phase of Bihar polls. Surjewala said, "Thankfully, Nitish ji has conceded defeat before third phase of Bihar polls. Tired and retired leadership of JDU-BJP has accepted retirement. This is an indication of a major change. It would have been better if both Sushil Modi and Nitish Kumar had apologised to the people of Bihar for the atrocities they have caused." During a rally in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had made a statement that this election will be his last election.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'last election' remark jolted the political lane today. National President of Lok Janshakti Party Chirag Paswan reacted on the same and slammed him by saying that he won't let Kumar leave from corruption probe after announcing his retirement. "He can definitely take retirement but if he found guilty in the probe so he will definitely go to jail," he said. "If a leader runs away from the battlefield what will his people do? If he thinks that with this he will be able to escape a corruption investigation, then I won't let it happen. If he's found guilty, he will have to go to jail," said Paswan.
