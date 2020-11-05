He realized the ground reality and announced retirement: Tejashwi Yadav on Nitish Kumar's 'last election' remark

RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav reacted on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's comment of 2020 state assembly elections are his last polls.

He said, "Nitish Kumar is tired and is not able to manage Bihar.

"We have been saying this for long that Nitish Kumar ji has worn out and he is not able to manage Bihar.

Now on the last day of election campaign, he has announced that he is taking retirement from politics, maybe has understood the ground realities." Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on November 05 said that 2020 state assembly elections are his last polls.