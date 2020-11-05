He realized the ground reality and announced retirement: Tejashwi Yadav on Nitish Kumar's 'last election' remark

RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav reacted on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's comment of 2020 state assembly elections are his last polls.
He said, "Nitish Kumar is tired and is not able to manage Bihar.
"We have been saying this for long that Nitish Kumar ji has worn out and he is not able to manage Bihar.
Now on the last day of election campaign, he has announced that he is taking retirement from politics, maybe has understood the ground realities." Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on November 05 said that 2020 state assembly elections are his last polls.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that the Bihar Assembly polls will be his last election. Nitish Kumar announced this during a poll rally in Purnia district of Bihar. Nitish Kumar is leading the NDA in the ongoing polls in Bihar where his major challenger is the Tejashwi Yadav led RJD. Nitish has also been under constant fire from LJP, which quit the NDA in Bihar days ahead of the polls. Nitish Kumar was making a pitch for the JDU candidate Leshi Singh when he said ‘this is my last election, all’s well that ends well.’ The 69-year-old leader has ruled the state for nearly 15 years and served as a union minister quite a few times. Nitish Kumar, who is seeking a fourth straight term in office, urged the electors to vote the NDA to power yet again. The last phase of polling in Bihar will be held on 7th of November and the result will be announced on 10th of November. Watch the full video for all the details.
Launching a scathing attack on the BJP over rising onion prices, RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's face for Bihar assembly polls, Tejashwi Yadav said even though onion prices have hit century, the government doesn't seem to care. Tejashwi reminded BJP of its hard stance against rising onion prices when the party was in opposition, adding that for BJP, 'Mehangai Dayan' has turned into 'Bhaujai'.
Chief Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora attended the inauguration ceremony of International Virtual Election Visitors Programme on November 05. During his address, Sunil Arora said that elections in India are virtual festivals of democracy in which people love to take part. Sunil Arora said, "Bihar is a largest state and is very diverse. We had to reduce voters from 1500 to 1000 per booth in Bihar polls and increase polling booths by 33,000 which meant increasing manpower deployment. But elections in India are virtual festivals of democracy in which people love to take part." Last round of voting for Bihar state assembly will be held on November 07, while the counting of votes will be done on November 10.
