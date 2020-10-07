Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:37s
Sheikh Abdullah showed J-K people path to Gandhi's nation: JKNC Chief

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah lambasted at BJP by saying that if people of Jammu and Kashmir wanted to go to Pakistan, they would have done so in 1947 but its Sheikh Abdullah, who stopped them and said to the people that our nation is Mahatma Gandhi's India not BJP's India.

He said, "If Jammu - Kashmir wanted to go to Pakistan, they would have done so in 1947.

No one could have stopped it.

But our nation is Mahatma Gandhi's India."


