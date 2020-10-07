Sheikh Abdullah showed J-K people path to Gandhi's nation: JKNC Chief

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah lambasted at BJP by saying that if people of Jammu and Kashmir wanted to go to Pakistan, they would have done so in 1947 but its Sheikh Abdullah, who stopped them and said to the people that our nation is Mahatma Gandhi's India not BJP's India.
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader and former Jammu and kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on November 08 said that Congress party is still a part of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, and they will contest DDC election together. "Congress party is still a part of the People's Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration and we will fight DDC elections together," said Abdullah ahead of DDC elections in Jammu and kashmir.
In his first political rally here since the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status last year, former chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Friday said it was the National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah who told the people that "this is our way and not that side" while joining India in 1947. "We joined Mahatma Gandhi's India and not the BJP. India where all religions are equal and every citizen whether rich or poor gets equal treatment and the only red line is that we have to respect each other, irrespective of our religion and choice of food and drink," he said. Farooq was joined by son Omar Abdullah. Omar said, after the abrogation of Article 370, the people in Kashmir are more alienated than before.
Border villages in far flung areas of Nowshera have been electrified after decades of independence. Under Saubhagya Scheme, the villages received power supply. Locals are thankful to administration. "We used to light up diyas since years, thankful to government for providing us electricity," said a local.
The Bombay High Court has rejected the interim bail plea of Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami. ‘No case has been made out for us to exercise our extraordinary jurisdiction,’ a division bench of the High Court said. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Govwernor Bhagat Sigh Koshyari spoken to the state home minister Anil Deshmukh and conveyed his concern for Arnab’s health and security. He also urged the minister to allow Arnab’s family members to meet and speak to him. Goswami and two others were arrested by Alibaug police on November 4 in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by companies of the three accused. Arnab Goswami was initially kept at a local school which is designated as a COVID-19 quarantine centre for the Alibaug prison. He was shifted to the Taloja jail in Raigad district on Sunday after allegedly being found using a mobile phone while in judicial custody. A big political war has also erupted over Goswami’s arrest in the case with BJP leaders protesting in several places. Watch the full video for all the details.
Health Minister Satyendar Jain on November 9 alleged BJP's role behind Municipal Corporation of Delhi employees' decision to go on indefinite strike. "It's beyond my understanding how MCD mayors pay salaries of employees, whenever there is a strike. This shows they have money. In my view, they are planning this all and doing it deliberately," said Health Minister Jain.
One of the highlights of Donald Trump's Presidency was the confrontation with China on various accounts - from trade to territory. Beijing will continue to be one of the biggest challenges facing US President-elect Joe Biden. How he counters the 'dragon' will be of significance for India, which is already locked in a military stand-off with its expansionist neighbour. Keeping China in check will also dictate how Pakistan acts, especially in the aftermath of US' troop pullout from Afghanistan. Watch Pramit Palchaudhuri and Sushant Sareen try to predict Biden's foreign policies, in this conversation with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad.
After several days of counting Joe Biden has now been declared as the president elect of the United States of America. PM Modi was among a host of world leaders to wish him on his election. Much before Biden became vice-president in the Obama administration; he has always been an advocate for strong ties with India,. He also played a key role in developing & deepening strategic engagement with India. So the question now is what does a Biden-Harris administration mean for India? What will be their stance on terror arising out of Pakistan and the expansionist designs of China? Watch In Focus with Aditi Prasad for all the details.
