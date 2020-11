Bilic: Prepare for a gun fight Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:16s - Published 2 days ago Bilic: Prepare for a gun fight West Brom head coach Slaven Bilic hits back at the club's critics after predictions his team would be bottom of the Premier League - and tells his players to prepare for a gun fight in their attempts to avoid relegation. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like