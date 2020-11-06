Stacey Abrams Is A Secret Romance Novelist

Former Georgia candidate for governor Stacey Abrams is a successful romance novelist.

She has written eight novels under the pseudonym Selena Montgomery.

Her last book, Deception, published in 2009.

She is gearing up to release the political thriller, While Justice Sleeps, in May 2021.

Her romantic suspense novels include the love stories of a lawyer and sheriff, two undercover agents, and a sexy ethnobotanist.