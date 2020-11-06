Uber Stock Approaches Record High

On Friday, Uber's stock price surged as much as 8%.

The leap follows its third-quarter results.

According to Business Insider Uber revealed a mixed recovery, with delivery continuing to help make up for a pandemic-induced slump.

Executives said they still aim to be profitable on an adjusted basis next year.

California's Prop.

22, which passed this week, was a decisive win for the company in its long-running labor battle.

Prop.