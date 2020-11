Luke Bryan and Tim Tebow Locked in Hilarious Trophy Showdown Ahead of Florida-Georgia Game Video Credit: Southern Living - Duration: 01:10s - Published 18 hours ago It started when Bryan became the temporary owner of Tebow’s Heisman. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Luke Bryan Casts Curse On Florida Using Tim Tebow's Heisman, Go Dawgs! Luke Bryan just took the Georgia-Florida rivalry to a whole 'nother level ... the country music...

TMZ.com - Published 2 days ago