Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple to Host Another Launch Event on November 10

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Apple to Host Another Launch Event on November 10

Apple to Host Another Launch Event on November 10

Apple to Host Another Launch Event on November 10.

The tech giant made the announcement on Monday.

Reporters received an invite from the company titled, 'One More Thing.'.

It is not known what Apple plans to reveal, .

But the company teased in June that by the end of the year it would start using its own silicon chips in Macs instead of the ones made by Intel.

Apple already uses a version of the ARM-based chips in iPhones and iPads.

According to analysts, the in-house chip will likely result in better battery life and more seamless device integration.

The launch event will stream live on Apple's website at 1 p.m.

ET on Nov.

10


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Apple announced another launch event on November 10: New MacBooks this time?

The autumn of 2020 saw two Apple virtual events announcing a whole set of new products, including new...
BGR India - Published Also reported by •Fossbytes


Apple To Hold Nov. 10 Event; Expected To Launch MacBooks With Own Chips

Apple has announced an event for November 10, where the tech giant is expected to unveil new Mac...
RTTNews - Published

Apple's 'One More Thing' event on November 10: When to watch in India, expected launch details & more

The "One more thing" tagline is a classic Apple reference from previous keynotes. This event is...
DNA - Published Also reported by •AppleInsiderFossbytes



Related videos from verified sources

Apple to Host Another Launch Event on November 10th [Video]

Apple to Host Another Launch Event on November 10th

The tech giant made the announcement on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published