Apple to Host Another Launch Event on November 10

Apple to Host Another Launch Event on November 10.

The tech giant made the announcement on Monday.

Reporters received an invite from the company titled, 'One More Thing.'.

It is not known what Apple plans to reveal, .

But the company teased in June that by the end of the year it would start using its own silicon chips in Macs instead of the ones made by Intel.

Apple already uses a version of the ARM-based chips in iPhones and iPads.

According to analysts, the in-house chip will likely result in better battery life and more seamless device integration.

The launch event will stream live on Apple's website at 1 p.m.

ET on Nov.

10