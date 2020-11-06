Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis .

On Friday, Roker shared the news on 'Today.'.

It's a good news-bad news kind of thing.

Good news is we caught it early.

, Al Roker, via 'Today'.

Not great news is that it's a little aggressive, so I'm going to be taking some time off to take care of this, Al Roker, via 'Today'.

The veteran 'Today' weatherman said the cancer was discovered during a routine medical appointment in September.

Roker said he wanted to publicly reveal his diagnosis in hopes of inspiring other men to be proactive about their health.

... I wanted to take you along my journey so we can all learn together how to educate and protect the men in our lives, Al Roker, via 'Today'.

Roker hopes to be back to the show "in about two weeks."


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Al Roker reveals prostate cancer diagnosis, says he will undergo surgery

Al Roker revealed he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer diagnosis on the "Today" show Friday,...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •OK! MagazineFOXNews.comUpworthyWashington PostExtraDaily Caller


Morning TV host Al Roker taking time off NBC's Today after prostate cancer diagnosis

Weatherman and morning TV co-host Al Roker has revealed that he has been diagnosed with prostate...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •Washington PostExtra


Al Roker reveals he's been diagnosed with prostate cancer

Al Roker has told his TODAY family that he was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer. Following a...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Al Roker Announces Prostate Cancer Diagnosis [Video]

Al Roker Announces Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

"Today" personality Al Roker has revealed he's been diagnosed with prostate cancer and will be undergoing surgery to have his prostate removed. Roker explained he was diagnosed on Sept. 29 during a..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 00:29Published
Al Roker reveals prostate cancer diagnosis on 'Today', explains decision to go public [Video]

Al Roker reveals prostate cancer diagnosis on 'Today', explains decision to go public

Al Roker revealed on the "Today" show that he has prostate cancer. Roker shared the news to encourage men to get screened.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:10Published