Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

On Friday, Roker shared the news on 'Today.'.

It's a good news-bad news kind of thing.

Good news is we caught it early.

, Al Roker, via 'Today'.

Not great news is that it's a little aggressive, so I'm going to be taking some time off to take care of this, Al Roker, via 'Today'.

The veteran 'Today' weatherman said the cancer was discovered during a routine medical appointment in September.

Roker said he wanted to publicly reveal his diagnosis in hopes of inspiring other men to be proactive about their health.

... I wanted to take you along my journey so we can all learn together how to educate and protect the men in our lives, Al Roker, via 'Today'.

Roker hopes to be back to the show "in about two weeks."