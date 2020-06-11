KY Republicans 11.6.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 minutes ago

Mitch McConnell was asked about President Trump's claims of election fraud.

Positive.

To news on the 20-20 election..

Senate majority leader mitch mcconnell joined republican leaders in frankfort today to talk about the g-o-p's huge gains in kentucky following tuesday's election... but it was what he wouldn't say that overshadowed the event.

L3: election 2020 white mcconnell refuses to comment on election, president's claims frankfort at the press conference... senator mcconnell was asked several times about the election, vote counting and president trump's claims the election is rigged and that illegal votes were being counted.

Mcconnell refused to answer... saying he said everything he needed to say in a tweet this morning.

In that tweet he said... in part: "every legal vote should be counted.

Any illegally-submitted ballots must not.

Mcconnell did respond when asked if he thought there would be a peaceful transfer of power.

L3: election 2020 white senate majority leader mitch mcconnell (r) ky of course, we've had a peaceful transfer of power going back to 1792.

Every 4 years, we've moved on to a new administration.

1792 was the second washington administration.

What mcconnell did want to talk about was the huge gains republicans made in the state in the election republicans picked up 12 seats.... adding to the supermajority they already held in the state legislature.

Next year... there will be 30 republicans and only eight democrats in the state senate... and 75 republicans and only 25 democrats in the