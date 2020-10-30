CV Raman's birth anniversary: A peek into his life, career and achievements | Oneindia News

Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman was born on November 7, 1888 in Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu.

Raman’s father was a teacher of mathematics and physics.

Raman was the second of eight children.

At the age of 11, he passed his matriculation and 12th class at the age of 13 with a scholarship.

In 1902, he joined the Presidency College and received his graduate degree in 1904.

That time, he was the only student who received the first division.

He did his Master's in Physics from the same college and broke all the previous records.

In 1907, he married to Lokasundari Ammal and had two sons namely Chandrasekhar and Radhakrishnan.

He got an opportunity to join the University of Calcutta in 1917, as the first Palit Professor of Physics.

After 15 years at Calcutta,