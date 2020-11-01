People stressed out by election

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 7 hours ago

After months of campaign ads and phone calls, its enough to drive anyone batty.

Is coming up./// if this presidential election were to be named after a movie ?

"* it could be called 'the neverending story.'

Yeah ?

"* there's no telling when the end will be reached.

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki joins us live tonight with a look at this election fatigue.

Nick?

George and katie ?

"* it feels a lot like a t?

"*v show cliffhanger ?

"* with no winner decalared yet in the race for the white house.

Folks are anxious to get closure in this drawn out election.

Xxx "i'm glad it's coming to an end."

And jaybird maher (marr) is not alone.

Two thirds of americans are feeling stressed about the election, according to a poll by the american psychological association.

"i feel like i was sick of it two months before the election.

I knew it was going to be a long drawn out election."

Maher is worried if biden ends up winning ?

"* legal battles could drag on for months to come.

"it would seem that trump is going to draw things out as long as possible, but i don't think it's going to matter at this point.

There's only so many electoral votes out there."

Others like justin paulsen are tired of the election but can't wait to find out who won.

"i wish i was sick of hearing about it, but i can't look away.

I probably watch way more coverage than i should.

They'll even tell you 'we're not going to know anything for a while' but i feel like i look away, something can happen."

His buddy nick aronsen says he's getting an information overload.

"i'm plenty ready for it to be done.

The text messages being constant, what's the best way to shake the election blues.

The american psychological association suggests keeping yourself busy with some of your favorite activities, and don't forget to spend some quality time with friends or loved ones as well.

Live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3.

Thanks nick.

The survey also said 71 percent of people with a chronic health condition found the election to be stressful ?

"* where as 64 percent