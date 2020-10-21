COVID taught us that globalization, self reliance are equally important: PM Modi

"COVID pandemic has taught us that globalization and self reliance are equally important," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at IIT Convocation Ceremony on November 07.

"COVID-19 pandemic has taught us a lot.

It has taught us that globalisation is essential but at the same time, self-reliance is equally important.

Atmanirbhar Bharat drive is about new opportunities for our youth so that they can showcase their inventions freely," said Prime Minister Modi.