COVID taught us that globalization, self reliance are equally important: PM Modi

Polling is underway in 78 assembly seats of Bihar in the third and final phase of state elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to voters in Bihar to cast their votes in maximum numbers and set a new record. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi asked them to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Around 2.35 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 1,204 candidates in Bihar. RJD has fielded the maximum number of 46 candidates, Chirag Paswan-led LJP at 42, JDU at 37, BJP at 35 and Congress at 25. Voting for the first phase was held on October 28 and for the second phase on November 3. Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 55.69 percent in first phase and 53.51 percent in second phase. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:30Published
Haryana government said it has decided to put a complete ban on sale of firecrackers in state. Making the announcement, CM Manohar Lal Khattar said the notice will be issued on Saturday. Decision was taken to contain Covid spread due to pollution created by bursting of crackers. CM Khattar, who was addressing a press conference, also spoke on 'love jihad'. "Earlier, we had decided to ban firecrackers in NCR and Panchkula area. Now, we have decided to ban it across the state, notice will be issued tomorrow," he said. The Haryana CM added, "In the next cabinet meeting, this proposal will be presented. A strict law will be made, I believe all sensible people will support it."
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:22Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 05 addressed the Virtual Global Investor Roundtable Conference via video conference. He said that India's quest to become 'AatmaNirbhar' is not just a vision but a well-planned economic strategy. Terming it a strategy he said, "A strategy that aims to use capabilities of our businesses and skills of our workers to make India into a global manufacturing powerhouse." The Prime Minister emphasized on 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' during the initial time of COVID-19 pandemic.
Qualcomm Technologies and Reliance Jio on October 21 announced they achieved over a 1 Gbps milestone speed on the Jio 5GNR solution, leveraging the Qualcomm 5G RAN Platforms. Qualcomm and Jio along with its wholly-owned subsidiary Radisys Corporation today announced their expanded efforts to develop open and interoperable interface compliant architecture based 5G solutions with a virtualized RAN. This work is intended to fast track the development and roll-out of indigenous 5G network infrastructure and services in India. This achievement not only supports Jio's 5G credentials but also signifies the entry of Jio and India into the Gigabit 5G NR product portfolio. Speaking about the initiative Mathew Oommen, President, Reliance Jio Infocomm, said, "We are excited about working with Qualcomm Technologies in developing new generation cloud native 5G RAN technology that is truly open and software defined. The development of secure RAN solutions with Qualcomm Technologies combined with Jio Platforms and scale provides the ideal combination for local manufacturing and for accelerating the realization of Atmanirbhar Bharat for an inclusive 5G nation."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 06 attended India-Italy Virtual Summit with his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte. At the event, PM said, "I hope that after the COVID-19 situation improves,..