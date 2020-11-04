Global  
 

Storm Eta's death toll soars

Duration: 01:15s - Published
Storm Eta's death toll soars

Storm Eta's death toll soars

The death toll from torrential downpours unleashed by storm Eta leapt on Friday as Guatemalan soldiers reached a mountain village where around 100 people were killed by a landslide, adding to dozens of other dead in Central America and Mexico.

Emer McCarthy reports.


