ISRO's first launch since lockdown: Earth observation satellite PSLV-C49 lifts off successfully

The Indian Space Research Organisation on Saturday successfully launched PSLV-C49 carrying India's latest earth observation satellite and nine customer satellites from the spaceport in Sriharikota.

The rocket injected all the ten satellites into their intended orbit.

The rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle blasted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 3.12 pm on Saturday at the end of a 26-hour countdown.K Sivan, Chairman, ISRO said that All nine customer satellites successfully separated and injected into their intended orbit and satellites have started operating.

