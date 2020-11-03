Global  
 

Video Credit: USA Today News (International) - Duration: 00:23s
President Trump's legal adviser Rudy Giuliani details lawsuit he says will be filed

Rudy Giuliani gave details about the lawsuit he plans to file regarding election results in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.


