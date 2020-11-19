Global  
 

Trump praises Giuliani's 'courage' in election fight

U.S. President Donald Trump called into a meeting of Republican state legislators in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, repeating his debunked claims of voter fraud and praising Giuliani for his work.


C.I.A. Officer Is Killed in Somalia

 The officer’s combat death came as President Trump considers pulling back on American operations in the region.
US election: Polls find Trump supporters believe Biden stole the election

 President-elect Joe Biden will face a massive problem to overcome with the American public from the moment he takes office, new polls suggest. An overwhelming..
Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Trump, Randy Quaid Over Election Tweets | THR News [Video]

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Trump, Randy Quaid Over Election Tweets | THR News

Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday night took multiple shots at Donald Trump and Randy Quaid after the two men made headlines that morning with a series of bizarre tweets about the 2020 election.

Watch Live: Trump expected to join Giuliani at Pennsylvania hearing on election

 Pennsylvania certified its election results Tuesday.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus spoofs Rudy Giuliani while announcing 'Veep' virtual table read

 Julia Louis-Dreyfus took to Instagram Tuesday to announce that on Dec. 6, the cast of "Veep" will reunited for a virtual table reading.
Former NYC Mayor David Dinkins dies at 93 [Video]

Former NYC Mayor David Dinkins dies at 93

[NFA] David Dinkins, who served as New York City's first and only African American mayor during the 1990s, died on Monday at the age of 93, police said. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

How Giuliani's tactics derailed Trump's dreams of the Supreme Court saving him

 The Trump legal follies continue unabated, down a team member who managed to actually become too unhinged for the Giuliani team. (Amazing but true.) Because, as..
Will Trump ever concede to Biden? Approving the transition may be as close as he gets to that, aides say

 After Trump faced a series of legal defeats and criticisms by Republicans, his aides pressed him to relent on his refusal to allow a Biden transition.
US election: 'You won't have to concede' - how Donald Trump was nudged towards transition

 It may never be known whether Donald Trump truly believed he won the 2020 US election, or if the last two weeks have been an extended face-saving exercise.Some..
Pennsylvania and Nevada Certify Election Results for Biden [Video]

Pennsylvania and Nevada Certify Election Results for Biden

On Tuesday, the two battleground states formally awarded a total of 26 electoral votes to President-elect Biden.

Trump Effusively Praises Giuliani’s ‘Courage’ During Surprise Call to PA Event: ‘This Is Going to Be Your Crowning Achievement’

President *Donald Trump* called into a hearing organized at a Gettysburg hotel by Republican state...
Rudy Giuliani's Hair Dye Running Down Face at Sweaty News Conference

Rudy Giuliani's sweat-fest is stealing the spotlight from President Trump's election battle ......
President Trump's Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Presents Latest Arguments On Alleged Election Fraud [Video]

President Trump's Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Presents Latest Arguments On Alleged Election Fraud

Natalie Brand reports on President Trump's continued fight against election results as more states certify vote counts (11-25-2020)

President Trump And Rudy Giuliani To Attend Pa. GOP Election Hearing [Video]

President Trump And Rudy Giuliani To Attend Pa. GOP Election Hearing

The president and his attorney Rudy Giuliani are expected to attend a hearing hosted by Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers alleging voter fraud.

A non-traditional transition [Video]

A non-traditional transition

The agency in charge of ascertainment has decided to move forward with funding the transition process so it can begin. Trump has directed his team to cooperate on the transition, but vows to keep up..

