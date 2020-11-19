Trump praises Giuliani's 'courage' in election fight
Trump praises Giuliani's 'courage' in election fight
U.S. President Donald Trump called into a meeting of
Republican state legislators in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, repeating his debunked claims of voter fraud and praising Giuliani for his work.
