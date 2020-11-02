Global  
 

How the US election unfolded

Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States after defeatingDonald Trump at the polls.

Here is a look at how the days following electionnight played out and how Mr Biden secured victory.


Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Joe Biden's ancestral home of Ballina celebrates his victory in US election [Video]

Joe Biden's ancestral home of Ballina celebrates his victory in US election

Residents and relatives of US president-elect Joe Biden begin celebrating theresults of the US election in his ancestral home of Ballina, Co Mayo, Ireland.

Donald Trump wax figure re-dressed at Madame Tussauds [Video]

Donald Trump wax figure re-dressed at Madame Tussauds

Donald Trump's wax figure is re-dressed into golf attire at Madame Tussauds,London, after Joe Biden is named the winner of the US election.

Trump Was Golfing When Joe Biden Was Declared Winner of Election

 President Trump has his head in the sand, or more accurately, the sand trap ... because he tried to distract himself from reality by hitting the links just as..
US election: Will Donald Trump physically refuse to leave White House now Joe Biden has won?

 With the election result still hanging in the balance, a US media report claims President Donald Trump has signalled the Secret Service may have to drag him from..
Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, but is refusing to concede to Biden

"I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!" Trump tweeted Saturday morning. A White House statement said his...
Wall Street to power higher as voters head to the polls

It looks full-steam ahead for US equities as Americans go to the polls. With the Dow Jones Industrial...
How to watch and listen to Election Day results online

While it's likely we won't know the results of the presidential election until after Election Day, as...
America reacts as Biden wins U.S. presidential election [Video]

America reacts as Biden wins U.S. presidential election

Celebrations and protests began in several U.S. cities as news broke that Democrat Joe Biden captured the U.S. presidency on Saturday.

Crowd sings 'I Will Survive' in New York's Times Square after Biden wins presidency [Video]

Crowd sings 'I Will Survive' in New York's Times Square after Biden wins presidency

A crowd sang "I Will Survive" by Gloria Gaynor in New York City's Times Square after Biden-Harris secured victory in the US election on Saturday (November 7).

Crowds party in New York's Times Square as Biden secures presidency [Video]

Crowds party in New York's Times Square as Biden secures presidency

Enthusiastic crowds have taken to the streets of New York to celebrate JoeBiden winning the 2020 presidential election to become the 46th president ofthe United States.

