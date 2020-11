ATLAS CARRIES A HEAVY LOAD FOR VOLKSWAGEN

Video Credit: Bumper2Bumper - Duration: 02:44s - Published 2 minutes ago

Bumper2Bumpertv has a look at both versions of the vehicle.

The American assembled Atlas knows this will be a heavy lift to win supporters.

The Volkswagen brand is hoping its current venture in large SUV’s will resonate with drivers in the North American market.

IN GREEK MYTHOLOGY, ATLAS WAS A TITAN WHO THE GOD ZEUS SENTENCED TO CARRY THE WEIGHT OF THE WORLD ON HIS SHOULDERS, LITERALLY.

FOR THE VOLKSWAGEN BRAND ATLAS IS CARRYING THE WEIGHT OF THE BRAND’S EFFORTS TO OFFER A SIZEABLE SUV DESIGNED FOR AND BUILT IN THE NORTH AMERICAN MARKET.

ASSEMBLED AT THE VW PLANT IN CHATTANOOGA TENNESSEE, THE ATLAS ALSO MARKS THE RETURN OF THE GERMAN BRAND TO BUILDING CARS IN THE UNITED STATES.

IF YOU’RE NOT INTO GREEK MYTHOLOGY THEN IT IS A MID TO LARGE SIZE SUV THAT CAN ACCOMMODATE EITHER FIVE OR SEVEN PASSENGERS.

WE SPENT SOME TIME IN BOTH THE ATLAS AND THE ATLAS CROSS SPORT AND FOUND SOME THINGS WE LIKED AND SOME WE WEREN'T SO KEEN ABOUT.

THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO IS THE CROSS SPORT IS ABOUT 5 INCHES SHORTER AND NEARLY (NAT SOT) WE WERE PLEASED WITH THE WAY BOTH HANDLED IN ROUTINE DRIVING SITUATIONS.

BUT IT IS SAFE TO SAY THESE ARE NOT DESIGNED FOR HARD TURNS OR OTHER EXTREME DRIVING.

MECHANICALLY THEY SHARE THE SAME DRIVE TRAIN STARTING WITH AN 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, MATED TO A 2.0 LITER TURBCHARGED FOUR CYLINDER ENGINE.

THAT BRINGS 235 HORSEPOWER AND 258 POUN D FEET OF TORQUE.

A 3.6 LITER V6 IS AVAILABLE IF YOU WANT MORE POWER.

FUEL EFFICIENCY IN THE CROSS SPORT IS ABOUT TWO MILES PER GALLON, LESS.

BOTH ENGINES OPERATE OF REGULAR UNLEADED FUEL.

A BIG DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE MODELS IS CARGO CAPACITY..

HERE IN THE CROSS SPORT WE LOADED SOME ITEMS FROM A BIG BOX STORE IN A 40 CUBIC FOOT SPACE BEHIND THE SECOND ROW.IN THE ATLAS THERE IS 20.6 CUBIC FEET OF ROOM BEHIND THE THIRD ROW.

BUT FOLD THEM DOWN AND IT GROWS TO 55 CUBIC FEET AND WITH THE SECOND ROW FLAT, THERE IS MORE THAN 96 CUBIC FEET OF SPACE.

THAT’S A LOT OF GROCERIES!!WITH TWO VARIATIONS ON THIS SUV VOLKSWAGEN S TRYING TO STRADDLE THE SEGMENT TO INCLUDE FIVE AND SEVEN PASSENGER MODELS.FROM OUR VIEW, THE ATLAS HOLDS ITS OWN IN THE SEGMENT WHICH HAS ATTRACTED ATTENTION FROM AUTOMAKERS AROUND THE GLOBE.I’M GREG MORRISON.