Kamala Harris's Victory Moves Black Women, Girls To Cheers And Tears

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be making a lot of firsts when she enters the White House in January.

She'll be the first Black, Indian, and South Asian to be Vice President--not to mention the first woman.

According to Business Insider, black women and girls across America cried and cheered on news of Joe Biden and Harris's victory.

Harris's niece tweeted on Saturday that her 4-year-old exclaimed, 'BLACK GIRLS ARE WELCOME TO BE PRESIDENT!'

Pat Duncan is sixty years older, and is the national co-chair of Black Women For Biden in Colorado.

She says Harris is a unifying force for America.

She just showed that the world, especially the United States, is made up of immigrants, but we come together as one people.

Pat Duncan, National Co-Chair Black Women For Biden, Colorado