Lawyers Lose Their Heads, Drop Steve Bannon Over 'Beheading' Fauci Comments

A former adviser to President Donald Trump is facing another legal battle: finding new lawyers to represent him.

Newser reports Steve Bannon made incendiary comments on his podcast about beheading FBI Director Christopher Wray and NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Bannon's lawyers asked a judge Friday to delay a hearing because they no longer want to represent their client.

Mr. Bannon is in the process of retaining new counsel, and [the law firm] Quinn Emanuel intends to move to withdraw.

William Burck Attorney for Steve Bannon The former adviser to President Donald Trump is facing federal charges for allegedly defrauding donors of millions of dollars in a bogus campaign to build a US-Mexico border wall.