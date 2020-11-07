Local political groups react as Joe Biden projected winner of 2020 presidential election

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 2 minutes ago

The announcement came Saturday morning when it was projected that Joe Biden had won Pennsylvania and the state's 20 electoral college votes.

Are reacting to the projection of joe biden as the country's next president in madison county -- political groups are still split on where things stand..waay31's max cohan joins us in studio after speaking to local party leaders, max?

The announcement that joe biden was the projected winner of pennsylvania this morning would meant that he surpassed the 270 electoral college votes needed to become president...whil e some are celebrating others say it's not over yet.

"this race is over, trust me.

We can go round and round about this, the race is over."

Madison county democratic chairman anthony daniels is among those who have already begun to celebrate news of the presidential election.

Daniels says he thinks pennsylvania is just the first domino to fall and that the final vote count will show joe biden as the clear winner.

"there is no way that the president has a way to win this race, so it's over."

But on the other side of the isle -- madison county's republican chairman brad taylor says the election process is still ongoing -- with votes still needing to be counted and certified in many states with legal challenges likely to follow.

"it certainly would be an uphill battle for the president to emerge victorious, but it's happened before with the george bush and al gore race...we plan to wait on the process to make sure that we have a fair and honest election" and while taylor says there's still work to be done -- daniels says its time to move forward and start working together... "there's no permanent enemies here.

We're opponents at one point, but we're working together once the elections are over, so we're not enemies and so i think that that's something we have to continue to talk about.

And those that are in denial, i'll see you in january."

Again -- as of this evening joe biden is projected to have 279 electoral college votes -- with alaska, arizona, georgia, and north carolina still uncalled by a-b-c.

Max cohan, waay 31