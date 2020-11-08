Sorority Sister Talk About Kamala Harris

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 1 day ago

Local Chapter President Says "Everything She Stands For, is What the Sorority Stands For"

Joe's character that he had the audacity to break one of the most substantial barriers that exists in our country and select a woman as his vice president."

California senator kamala harris made history today.

She is the first woman and person of color to be the projected vice president.

Harris attended howard university -- one of the nation's historically black colleges and universities.

There she pledged alpha kappa alpha.

That's the nation's first sorority created by and for black women.

Throughout this campaign -- her sisters have had her back.

I spoke to a local chapter president who talked about the significance of this moment.

Davis says: "it's always a beautiful day to be an alpha kappa alpha woman."

Cheryl davis is the president of the epsilon gamma omega chapter -- a chapter established on alabama a&m's campus back in 1949.

Davis says to be an alpha is to be committed to serving the community.

Davis says: "everything that she stands for, is what the sorority stands for, so that's why it's so important to us, and how she is impacting the sorority is because of her being able to push those platforms at a higher level."

Davis believes kamala harris is now paving the way for future generations to come.

Davis says: "my daughter can have a role model to look after, grandchildren can have a role model to look after.

The ancestors, those who fought and died for us to vote and all of that, all of those emotions were within me when i saw kamala had reached this height of the second-highest office of the land."

She's hopeful from this moment on -- the country will become more united.

Davis says: "the voices were heard, they are ready for a change.

People want unity.

People want everyone working together across the board.

They are not satisfied with divisiveness, they are not satisfied with the unequalness in this country, they want everyone to be able to sit at that table and have a voice."

Kamala harris is also the second african american woman to serve as a u-s senator.

