A doorbell camera has caught the amusing moment a fully-grown man made off with the entire box of candy which had been left outside a US home for trick-or-treaters.



Related videos from verified sources Guy Distributes Halloween Treats To Kids While Maintaining Social Distancing Amidst Coronavirus



This man stood at his door and distributed sweets to kids dressed up in Halloween costumes while maintaining social distancing. The older kids stayed back and collected the treats while the youngest.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:54 Published on October 14, 2020 Doorbell camera captures moment man finds out he's won Nobel Prize



Neighbors Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson won the Nobel Prize in economics. Credit: USA Today News (International) Duration: 00:32 Published on October 13, 2020