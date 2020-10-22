Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson congratulates president-elect Biden

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:42s - Published
Boris Johnson congratulates president-elect Biden

Boris Johnson congratulates president-elect Biden

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulates president-elect Biden on hisrecent US Election victory.

It comes following days of tense vote counting inkey swing states.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States

Watch: Puri sand artist wishes US President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris [Video]

Watch: Puri sand artist wishes US President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris

United States elected its 46th President as Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on November 07. An artist drew a sand art at Puri's sea beach to congratulate the duo ahead of their grand victory.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:07Published

Election Live Updates: Biden calls for unity as focus turns to transition

 "Now the work of making this vision real is the task of our time," Biden said in his first address to the nation as president-elect.
CBS News
Biden and Harris celebrate victory with fireworks and drone display [Video]

Biden and Harris celebrate victory with fireworks and drone display

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris brought their families on-stage with them to close out their victory party on Saturday night.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Marcus Rashford: Boris Johnson relents over footballer's campaign with £396m food package

 A package tackling family poverty and child hunger in England is unveiled in a government climbdown.
BBC News

Significant differences remain in Brexit talks as UK-EU vow to step up efforts

 Significant differences remain in talks over a trade deal between Britain and the European Union, both sides said on Saturday, as they promised to step up..
WorldNews
Boris Johnson says he's confident in US voting system [Video]

Boris Johnson says he's confident in US voting system

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday refused to comment on the possibleoutcome of the US election but said he had confidence in the checks andbalances in the US constitution.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published
Covid-19: What light is there at the end of the tunnel? [Video]

Covid-19: What light is there at the end of the tunnel?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that there is “light at the end of thetunnel” in tackling coronavirus. But with England back in a national lockdown,what is there on the horizon that could help bring the outbreak under controland allow life to return to some kind of pre-pandemic normality?

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published

Related news from verified sources

U.K. leader says Trump ties won't weaken bond with U.S. under Biden

Britain and the United States will work together to support democracy and combat climate change,...
CBC.ca - Published

PM congratulates Biden on election as president of UK’s ‘most important ally’

Boris Johnson has congratulated US president-elect Joe Biden and said he looks “forward to working...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Boris Johnson Congratulates Biden, But There Could Be Chilly Days Ahead

The British prime minister has had a good relationship with President Trump, but President-elect Joe...
NPR - Published Also reported by •Japan Today



Related videos from verified sources

Twitter reacts: Joe Biden to become 46th US president [Video]

Twitter reacts: Joe Biden to become 46th US president

Politicians around the world react to the news that Democrat Joe Biden is tobecome the 46th president of the United States and Kamala Harris as thehistory-making vice president.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:29Published
Previewing the Final Presidential Debate p1 [Video]

Previewing the Final Presidential Debate p1

What should we expect from the presidential debate? Rep. Jason Powell and Sen. Jack Johnson join Ben Hall to preview the final debate at Belmont University between former Vice Pres. Joe Biden and..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 21:24Published
Previewing the Final Presidential Debate p2 [Video]

Previewing the Final Presidential Debate p2

What should we expect from the presidential debate? Rep. Jason Powell and Sen. Jack Johnson join Ben Hall to preview the final debate at Belmont University between former Vice Pres. Joe Biden and..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 13:57Published