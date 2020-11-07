Trump was playing golf when Joe Biden & Kamala Harris were being declared winners | Oneindia News

When the media in the United States was projecting Democrats’ Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, the winners of the US presidential election, Donald Trump was playing golf at his club in suburban Virginia on Saturday.

First time out since Election Day, Trump was at his National Golf Club where he posed for photos.

Trump has always been an avid golf player which remained a constant source of controversies during his presidency.

According to CBS News, this was his 209th golf outing while in office.

Joe Biden crossed the 270-mark and became the 46th US President on Saturday.

Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania gave him the 20 Electoral College votes he needed to prevail.

