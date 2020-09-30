Royal Family Honour War Dead at Cenotaph Ceremony

The Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge, Prime Minister Boris Johnson andLabour leader Sir Keir Starmer were among the dignitaries to lay wreaths atthe Cenotaph in London, watched on by the Queen, Duchess of Cambridge andother royals.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:09Published
Back in July 1981, 750 million people around the globe tuned in to see Prince Charles marry Lady Diana Spencer.
Now the new season of Netflix drama series “The Crown” has caught up with this huge historical event.
Stars Josh O’Connor (Prince Charles), Emma Corrin (Lady Diana), Olivia Colman (the Queen), Tobias Menzies (Prince Philip) and Erin Doherty (Princess Anne) reveal details of re-enacting "the wedding of the century.” Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson and his ministers have arrived at the Foreign Office for their weekly cabinet meeting. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Veterans have stood in silence at the National Memorial Arboretum to pay their respects as the Covid-19 pandemic forced a scaled-down act of remembrance this year. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Whitaker & the cast including Keegan-Michael Key & singer Ricky Martin caught up with Jonny Nelson. Report by Nelsonj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Queen has been seen in a face covering for the first time as she visitedWestminster Abbey to mark the 100th anniversary of the grave of the UnknownWarrior. The royal family has sported an assortment of face coverings duringthe pandemic – from the Duchess of Cornwall’s trendy leopard print mask to theDuchess of Cambridge’s in classic floral Liberty fabrics.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:11Published
Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visit the Ulster Museum in Belfastduring a one-day trip to Northern Ireland. They met a number of young nurseswho completed their training early to help with the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:35Published