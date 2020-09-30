Global  
 

Royal Family Honour War Dead at Cenotaph Ceremony

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 03:59s - Published
The Royal Family have attended a service at the Cenotaph to commemorate the end of World War I in 1918 and all who have died in armed conflict since.

Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne each laid a wreath at the war memorial while the Queen watched on with the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Cornwall on the balcony of the Foreign Office.

#WeWillRememberThem #Queen #RoyalFamily

Socially-distanced service at the Cenotaph marks Remembrance Sunday [Video]

Socially-distanced service at the Cenotaph marks Remembrance Sunday

The Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge, Prime Minister Boris Johnson andLabour leader Sir Keir Starmer were among the dignitaries to lay wreaths atthe Cenotaph in London, watched on by the Queen, Duchess of Cambridge andother royals.

World War I World War I 1914–1918 global war starting in Europe


Charles, Prince of Wales Charles, Prince of Wales Member of British royal family

‘The Crown’ Season 4: Charles and Diana’s Royal Wedding [Video]

‘The Crown’ Season 4: Charles and Diana’s Royal Wedding

Back in July 1981, 750 million people around the globe tuned in to see Prince Charles marry Lady Diana Spencer. Now the new season of Netflix drama series "The Crown" has caught up with this huge historical event. Stars Josh O'Connor (Prince Charles), Emma Corrin (Lady Diana), Olivia Colman (the Queen), Tobias Menzies (Prince Philip) and Erin Doherty (Princess Anne) reveal details of re-enacting "the wedding of the century."

Prince Charles hates 'throwing anything away': Royal talks sustainable fashion, patching his old suits

 Prince Charles, who is always well-turned out, talks his style to British Vogue and his "Buy once, buy well" mantra.
Prince William contracted COVID-19 at a similar time to his father, Prince Charles, according to ...

 Kensington Palace sources tell the BBC that the Duke of Cambridge contracted COVID-19 earlier this year at a similar time his father, Prince Charles, had..
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Prince William, Duke of Cambridge 20th and 21st-century member of the British royal family

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Prince William reportedly battled Covid-19 in April [Video]

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Prince William reportedly battled Covid-19 in April

Prince William reportedly battled Covid-19 in April, it has been reported.

Prince William honours first responders amid reports he battled Covid-19 [Video]

Prince William honours first responders amid reports he battled Covid-19

Prince William has given a shoutout to first responders in his first public appearance since reports emerged that he'd battled coronavirus.

Anne, Princess Royal Anne, Princess Royal Daughter of Queen Elizabeth II

Bringing Charles and Diana to life in 'The Crown'

 Diana-mania, intricate hairstyles and a new cast member - a look ahead to season 4 of "The Crown" which takes a look at the British Royal family in the '80s...
Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office

Ministers arrive for weekly cabinet meeting [Video]

Ministers arrive for weekly cabinet meeting

Boris Johnson and his ministers have arrived at the Foreign Office for their weekly cabinet meeting.

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Remembrance Sunday at National Memorial Arboretum [Video]

Remembrance Sunday at National Memorial Arboretum

Veterans have stood in silence at the National Memorial Arboretum to pay their respects as the Covid-19 pandemic forced a scaled-down act of remembrance this year.

Jingle Jangle: Forest Whitaker brings Christmas to Netflix [Video]

Jingle Jangle: Forest Whitaker brings Christmas to Netflix

Whitaker & the cast including Keegan-Michael Key & singer Ricky Martin caught up with Jonny Nelson.

Facebook says it will put groups on probation for violating its content rules

In yet another attempt to slow the spread of misinformation on its platform, Facebook plans to put groups on..
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Second wife of Prince Charles

Queen seen in face mask for first time - a look at other royal mask wearers [Video]

Queen seen in face mask for first time - a look at other royal mask wearers

The Queen has been seen in a face covering for the first time as she visitedWestminster Abbey to mark the 100th anniversary of the grave of the UnknownWarrior. The royal family has sported an assortment of face coverings duringthe pandemic – from the Duchess of Cornwall’s trendy leopard print mask to theDuchess of Cambridge’s in classic floral Liberty fabrics.

Charles and Camilla meet nurses on visit to Belfast [Video]

Charles and Camilla meet nurses on visit to Belfast

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visit the Ulster Museum in Belfastduring a one-day trip to Northern Ireland. They met a number of young nurseswho completed their training early to help with the coronavirus pandemic.

