Delhi Capitals played well: SRH's Kane Williamson after losing Qualifier 2

A spirited team performance by Delhi Capitals (DC) enabled handed them their first-ever final spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 17-run in Qualifier 2 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on November 08.

"Delhi Capitals played very well today and put good totals on the board.

We managed to build a few partnerships in the middle order.

Although, we are not in the finals but we played well from last 3 weeks", said SRH's Kane Williamson while addressing a post match press conference.

Delhi Capitals will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final, that'll be played on 10th Nov, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.


