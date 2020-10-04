Delhi Capitals played well: SRH's Kane Williamson after losing Qualifier 2

A spirited team performance by Delhi Capitals (DC) enabled handed them their first-ever final spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 17-run in Qualifier 2 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on November 08.
"Delhi Capitals played very well today and put good totals on the board.
We managed to build a few partnerships in the middle order.
Although, we are not in the finals but we played well from last 3 weeks", said SRH's Kane Williamson while addressing a post match press conference.
Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals left team hotel to lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad in the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The nail-biting match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Delhi Capitals got a second opportunity to qualify for the finals after facing defeat in the first qualifier against Mumbai Indians. SRH are all confident after knocking out Royal Challengers Bangalore from the tournament in the eliminator round. The team wining today will play finals against Mumbai Indians on November 10.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 13. Williamson's fifty went into vain as SRH hurtled to a 20-run defeat. SRH coach Trevor Bayliss over team's defeat said, "We have got some good young players, we are trying to get some experienced in the middle order. We have done well in the last few years scoring runs at the top in the order. It's probably more difficult battling conditions here in Dubai than back home." He further said, "Obviously, Shahbaz Nadeem coming in and played his first game and did pretty well. Sandeep Sharma is getting his confidence. Kane Williamson keeps scoring runs and is very consistent. We expect the runs going forward and hoping good score on the board." Irrespective of the loss, SRH remained on the fifth position in the points table.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 6 wickets in the eliminator match of IPL-2020 at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 06. Addressing the post match press conference, all-rounder of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jason Holder spoke about qualifier 2 with Delhi Capital. Holder said, "Our coach has given us encouragement to perform our roles for the team. We don't play names and we just see what the conditions will present." "We display cricket on a particular day," he added.
Mumbai Indians (MI) won by 57 runs against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the first qualifier match of IPL-2020 on November 05. Mumbai Indians skipper, Rohit Sharma said, "They (Delhi Capitals) are a very good side, they have done really well through the tournament. Our bowling unit was terrific throughout the tournament. It was good to see the overall performance of the team, the way we played today was absolutely perfect." "Suryakumar Yadav is positive and clear in his thought process as to how he wants to bat," he added.
