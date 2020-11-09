OSU fan cutouts

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 6 minutes ago

If life was normal - oregon state football fans would have packed reser stadium for a pac-12 after dark showdown.

But as we all know, it's not.

Kezi 9 sports reporter kate rogerson got the chance to catch up with beaver nation.

(kate on cam) "now if you told people back in march that there would not be fans at college football games, we probably thought we all were crazy.

But right here at oregon state, they seem to have the problem solved."

The school sold about 1,500 fan cutouts for the 2020 football season opener against washington state.

Cutouts are in both endzones and along the terrace inside reser stadium.....there's graduates from the class of 2020, season ticket holders, young fans and even pets!

Oregon state head coach jonathan smith said the beavers missed their fans.

(smith) "definitely different.

You know we missed beaver nation and they impact the game.

You know fans at home don't impact the games.

But you know it's what we're dealing with and everyone's dealing with it in our conference.

If you're interested in buying a cutout, oregon state is going to be selling them throughout november.

Each cutout is 33 by 18 inches and cost 30 to 50 dollars.

And even better, you get to keep it after the season!

(kate on cam) " now this guy, he has a pretty good view of the game.

Sir - how do you feel about this new experience as a fan?

