Thick smog envelopes Delhi, air quality in 'severe' category



No respite for Delhiites, as Air Quality Index was in 'severe' category in parts of national capital on November 9. In Anand Vihar the AQI stood at 448, in ITO 470, RK Puram 463 all in 'severe'.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:31 Published 59 minutes ago

Centre brings new law to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR, what is it: Watch the video| Oneindia News



As the pollution levels in the National Capital worsen, leaving the Delhiites horrified. The Centre has brought the law to combat the alarming levels of pollution. The centre has issued an ordinance,.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:18 Published 2 weeks ago