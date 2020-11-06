Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tejashwi Yadav: From cricketer to next Bihar Chief Minister? | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:33s - Published
Tejashwi Yadav: From cricketer to next Bihar Chief Minister? | Oneindia News

Tejashwi Yadav: From cricketer to next Bihar Chief Minister? | Oneindia News

If the Bihar exit polls are correct, then Tejashwi Yadav, who celebrates his birthday today, will soon have more reason to celebrate.

Most projections say that the Tejashwi Yadav led Mahagathbandhan can head the next Bihar govt with the young Rashtriya Janata Dal scion as the Chief Minister.

Tejashwi Yadav is the younger son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi.

But despite his political roots, he dabbled in cricket before following in his parents' footsteps.

#TejashwiYadav #HappyBirthdayTejashwi #HBDTejashwi


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh's controversial threat to TMC cadres caught on camera|Oneindia News [Video]

Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh's controversial threat to TMC cadres caught on camera|Oneindia News

Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh on Sunday issued a controversial warning to supporters of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying that they should mend their ways or they risk having their arms and legs..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:07Published
Bihar polls: Politicos exercise their franchise [Video]

Bihar polls: Politicos exercise their franchise

As the voting for the third phase of the Bihar Assembly polls began, RJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmad Ashfaque Karim on November 7 cast his vote at polling station in Katihar. Subhashini Raj Rao the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:35Published
'BJP scripted this all,' says Pappu Yadav after Nitish Kumar's 'last election' remark [Video]

'BJP scripted this all,' says Pappu Yadav after Nitish Kumar's 'last election' remark

Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his remark about the present assembly polls being his last election and said that CM Kumar should retire from Bihar..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:29Published