Tejashwi Yadav: From cricketer to next Bihar Chief Minister? | Oneindia News

If the Bihar exit polls are correct, then Tejashwi Yadav, who celebrates his birthday today, will soon have more reason to celebrate.

Most projections say that the Tejashwi Yadav led Mahagathbandhan can head the next Bihar govt with the young Rashtriya Janata Dal scion as the Chief Minister.

Tejashwi Yadav is the younger son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi.

But despite his political roots, he dabbled in cricket before following in his parents' footsteps.

