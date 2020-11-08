Falconer: 'A competent government could get a Brexit deal'

George Eustice has said the "UK and US will always work together" and that the two have a "very important relationship which continues". His comments come following concerns Boris Johnson's government face an uphill battle with US President-Election Joe Biden over a post-Brexit trade deal. But the UK Environment Secretary did add that he was looking forward to working with the US on climate change issues again, after Mr Biden promised the US would re-join the Paris agreement. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Environment Secretary George Eustice has said the government's change of heart over free school meals "isn't a U-turn as such". Speaking on Monday he said the government are just doing "what we said we would do" as they announced a new £170 million grant to support local authorities. From next year the government will also expand the holiday activities and food scheme which provides meals for vulnerable and disadvantaged children.
The Royal Family have attended a service at the Cenotaph to commemorate the end of World War I in 1918 and all who have died in armed conflict since.
Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne each laid a wreath at the war memorial while the Queen watched on with the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Cornwall on the balcony of the Foreign Office.
Veterans have stood in silence at the National Memorial Arboretum to pay their respects as the Covid-19 pandemic forced a scaled-down act of remembrance this year.