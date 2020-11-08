Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Falconer: 'A competent government could get a Brexit deal'

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Falconer: 'A competent government could get a Brexit deal'

Falconer: 'A competent government could get a Brexit deal'

Lord Falconer said on Monday that it would be a "failure of negotiation" by the UK government to walk away from the European Union at the end of the year with no deal.

In his scathing remarks, the Shadow Attorney General added that a "competent government could get a deal" and to leave without one would be "catastrophic".

Report by Thomasl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Charlie Falconer, Baron Falconer of Thoroton Charlie Falconer, Baron Falconer of Thoroton


Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

'UK and US will always work together' says minister [Video]

'UK and US will always work together' says minister

George Eustice has said the "UK and US will always work together" and that the two have a "very important relationship which continues". His comments come following concerns Boris Johnson's government face an uphill battle with US President-Election Joe Biden over a post-Brexit trade deal. But the UK Environment Secretary did add that he was looking forward to working with the US on climate change issues again, after Mr Biden promised the US would re-join the Paris agreement. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:38Published
Brexit briefing: 52 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 52 days until the end of the transition period

Environment Secretary George Eustice has said the Government would seek toreinstate any controversial clauses stripped out of the UK Internal MarketBill by the Lords.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Brexit: EU and UK negotiators resume trade talks in London

 Negotiators are to meet again after Boris Johnson insists a post-Brexit deal is "there to be done".
BBC News

Brexit: Police heading into ‘unknown’ when UK leaves EU on 1 January, senior officer warns

 Police are heading into the “unknown” with Brexit with Britain’s departure from the European Union under two months away, a senior officer has said. Forces..
WorldNews

Shadow Attorney General for England and Wales Shadow Attorney General for England and Wales


European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

EU to 'intensify cooperation' with new US government, von der Leyen says [Video]

EU to 'intensify cooperation' with new US government, von der Leyen says

In a video statement, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the US and EU were "friends and allies" and said the election was a "moment of significance".View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:41Published
Brexit briefing: 53 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 53 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

'Not a U-turn as such' says minister over free school meal [Video]

'Not a U-turn as such' says minister over free school meal

Environment Secretary George Eustice has said the government's change of heart over free school meals "isn't a U-turn as such". Speaking on Monday he said the government are just doing "what we said we would do" as they announced a new £170 million grant to support local authorities. From next year the government will also expand the holiday activities and food scheme which provides meals for vulnerable and disadvantaged children. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:35Published
Royal Family Honour War Dead at Cenotaph Ceremony [Video]

Royal Family Honour War Dead at Cenotaph Ceremony

The Royal Family have attended a service at the Cenotaph to commemorate the end of World War I in 1918 and all who have died in armed conflict since. Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne each laid a wreath at the war memorial while the Queen watched on with the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Cornwall on the balcony of the Foreign Office. #WeWillRememberThem #Queen #RoyalFamily Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:59Published
Remembrance Sunday at National Memorial Arboretum [Video]

Remembrance Sunday at National Memorial Arboretum

Veterans have stood in silence at the National Memorial Arboretum to pay their respects as the Covid-19 pandemic forced a scaled-down act of remembrance this year. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:57Published