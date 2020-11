School reopening plan on hold

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 01:36s - Published 3 minutes ago

IN BALTIMORE CITY,*SOMESTUDENTS WILL START IN-PERSONLEARNING TODAY.

AS ANOTHERLOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT PUTSTHEIR REOPENING PLANS ON HOLD.WMAR-2 NEWSLIVE OUTSIDE THE WILLIAM BAERSCHOOL IN NORTHWEST BALTIMOREWITH THIS STORY.STUDENTS AT THESE FOUR SPECIALNEEDS SCHOOLS IN BALTIMORECITY& LIKE THE BAER SCHOOL&ARE SCHEDULED TO RETURN TOTHEIR CLASSROOMS TODAY.FAMILIES HAD THE CHOICE TO DOIN PERSON LEARNING OR CONTINUEWITH VIRTUAL LEARNING AT HOME.MEANWHILE& FOUR SPECIAL NEEDSSCHOOLS IN BALTIMORE COUNTYWILL NOT BE REOPENING ASPLANNED.

TEACHERS WERESCHEDULED TO BE BACK IN THECLASSROOM TODAY.

AND THESTUDENTS WERE SET TO RETURN ONNOVEMBER 16TH.

BUT DR.WILLIAMS SAID BECAUSE THECOUNTYGOING UP& THEY DECIDED TO NOTMOVE FORWARD WITH THEREOPENING PLAN.

RIGHT NOWBALTIMORE COUNTYRATE IS AROUND FOUR AND HALFPERCENT& THE SAME AS THESTATESENT OUT LAST WEEK& DR.WILLIAMS SAID QUOTE:“AS THECOVID-19 CRISIS CONTINUES TOEVOLVE& WE WILL MONITOR OURMETRICS ON A DAILY BASIS INCOORDINATION WITH THEBALTIMORE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OFHEALTH AND MAKE ADJUSTMENTS ASNECESSARY& ALWAYS KEEPINGHEALTH AND SAFETY FOREMOST INOUR MINDS.

THERE IS A VIRTUALCOUNTY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING TOTALK ABOUT PLANS TO MOVEFORWARD WITH REOPENING.

THATSTARTS AT 6-30.

BALTIMORE CITYSCHOOLS WILL ALSO HAVE AVIRTUAL BOARD MEETING TOMORROWNIGHT& THAT STARTS AT 5 P-M.LIVE IN NORTHWEST BALTIMORE MKWMAR-2 NEWS.THE CORONAVIRUS DOES N