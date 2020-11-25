What you need to know: Nov. 25

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 6 minutes ago

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

This morning across the country - a record high - daily deaths.

On tuesday alone - johns hopkins university figures show 2- thousand americans died from the coronavirus.

It is not the first time the u.s. has seen daily numbers this high.

Even with a vaccine on the way - health experts are pleading that american stay vigilante.

Here at home... hospitals assessing resources and capacity.

Oroville hospital... showing confidence... adding contingencies to meet the holiday surge.

A similar story at enloe... the butte county hospital tracking case projections.

Shasta county public health says between their two hospitals -- the county has 51 available i-c-u beds.# lassen county public health representatives are now calling for all schools in the county to close until december 1st.

Department reps are also asking families to be patient, pleading with parents to hold off on school protocol questions, while the department develops a new spring semester game plan.### " dysfunctional " that's the word prosecutors are using to describe california's unemployment benefit system.

An investigation discovered almost 140 million dollars in benefits approved for at least 20 thousand -- prisoners.

Prosecutors say the employment development department - overwhelmed by benefits claims during the pandemic... failed to check claims against a list of prisoners.

A large case- surge in the los angelea area... prompting the l-a county board of supervisors to restrict in- person dining for the next three weeks in- person restaurant operations are restricted.

Supervisors made the decision - after a single- day record of virus cases.

