|
|
|
No excuses for Madrid's big loss, says Zidane
No excuses for Madrid's big loss, says Zidane
Real Madrid boss says his side must do better despite injuries and health issues affecting the team
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Zidane confirms Ramos to return for Clasico showdown
Zinedine Zidane welcomes the return of captain Sergio Ramos for El Clasico and reacts defiantly to some reports saying that his job may be at stake.
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:34Published
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Zinedine Zidane lamented his Real Madrid side after they “fell apart” to suffer a 4-1 loss at...
Belfast Telegraph - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|