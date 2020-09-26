Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid-19 vaccine findings 'even better than we expected'

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Covid-19 vaccine findings 'even better than we expected'

Covid-19 vaccine findings 'even better than we expected'

Professor Danny Altmann from Imperial College London has said the positive studies showing a 90% effective Covid-19 vaccine is "terribly good news...even better than we expected".

Pharmaceutical firm Pfizer announced that interim findings from its Covid-19 vaccine study showed the jab to be more than 90% effective in preventing the disease.

Professor Altmann spoke with caution over the vaccine's findings, however, imploring people to "not think of this as a rapid fix", adding "we're still going to be facing a hard time for much of 2021".

The Professor of Immunology did say that the new findings "means there is light at the end of the tunnel" to this global pandemic.

Report by Thomasl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Sniffing out the virus: Dogs in France can be retrained in weeks to detect COVID-19 [Video]

Sniffing out the virus: Dogs in France can be retrained in weeks to detect COVID-19

Scientists in France say right now sniffer dogs are more reliable than the PCR tests in detecting COVID-19View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:35Published

Sergio Garcia Tests Positive for COVID, Withdraws from The Masters

 A pandemic like no other ... Golf star Sergio Garcia has tested positive for coronavirus -- and has withdrawn from The Masters tournament in Augusta, which is..
TMZ.com

Donald Trump Jr. Suggests COVID Vaccine News After Election is 'Nefarious'

 President Trump's eldest son has his tinfoil hat on Monday morning -- he thinks the promising COVID vaccine news coming out right after the election is more than..
TMZ.com

Biden announces COVID task force, Trump refuses to concede — election updates

 Trump still says the election isn't over while Putin holds off on congratulations for Biden. The president-election named his COVID-19 advisers.
USATODAY.com

Pfizer Pfizer American multinational pharmaceutical corporation

Netflix Drops 9% After Vaccine News [Video]

Netflix Drops 9% After Vaccine News

On Monday, phrama giant Pfizer revealed positive COVID-19 vaccine news. The news sent shares of stay-at-home stocks like Netflix plummeting on Monday. Netflix itself fell as much as 9%, even as major indexes like the S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average soared to record highs. Consumers flocked to entertainment alternatives amid the lengthy stay-at-home orders. Netflix saw a spike in subscribers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:29Published
Coronavirus: Our COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective, says Pfizer [Video]

Coronavirus: Our COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective, says Pfizer

"Today is a great day for science and humanity," Pfizer Chairman and CEO, Dr. Albert Bourla, said.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 03:17Published

Covid vaccine: what does the Pfizer vaccine news mean?

 Life isn't back to normal yet, but this news is promising.
BBC News

Doctor discusses Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

 Emergency care physician Dr. Ron Elfenbein joined CBSN to discuss the latest announcement by Pfizer about its coronavirus vaccine. The company says testing shows..
CBS News

Imperial College London Imperial College London Public research university in London, United Kingdom

Chikungunya may affect central nervous system as well as joints and lungs [Video]

Chikungunya may affect central nervous system as well as joints and lungs

A study conducted by an international team of researchers with FAPESP's support shows that infection by chikungunya virus can produce even more severe manifestations than the typical symptoms of the disease, such as acute fever, headache, rash, and intense joint and muscle pain. The analysis was performed by 38 researchers affiliated with the Federal University of Ceara (UFC), the University of Sao Paulo (USP), and the Ministry of Health in Brazil, and with Imperial College London and Oxford University in the United Kingdom. Their main discovery was that chikungunya can infect the central nervous system and impair cognitive and motor functions. The study was conducted under the auspices of the Brazil-UK Center for Arbovirus Discovery, Diagnosis, Genomics, and Epidemiology (CADDE). It also derived from Souza's postdoctoral research, part of which he pursued at Oxford University in the UK with FAPESP's support via a Research Internship Abroad.Researchers affiliated with several different institutions collaborated on the project, which was also supported by Brazil's National Council for Scientific and Technological Development (CNPq).

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published
Highly detailed map of the human heart could guide personalized heart treatments [Video]

Highly detailed map of the human heart could guide personalized heart treatments

Scientists have created a detailed cellular and molecular map of the healthy human heart to understand how this vital organ functions and to shed light on what goes awry in cardiovascular disease. The work, published in the journal Nature, was led by investigators at Harvard Medical School, Brigham and Women's Hospital, the Wellcome Sanger Institute, Max Delbruck Center for Molecular Medicine (MDC) in Germany, Imperial College London and their global collaborators. The team analyzed almost a half million individual cells to build the most extensive cell atlas of the human heart to date. The atlas shows the huge diversity of cells and reveals heart muscle cell types, cardiac protective immune cells and an intricate network of blood vessels. It also predicts how the cells communicate to keep the heart working. The research is part of the Human Cell Atlas initiative to map every cell type in the human body.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

'Positive signs' Wales' firebreak has worked [Video]

'Positive signs' Wales' firebreak has worked

There are "positive signs" that Wales' firebreak lockdown has curbed the spread of coronavirus in the country, the First Minister has said. Mark Drakeford said recent high numbers of new cases were beginning to drop as Wales began life under new national measures from Monday. "We won't know the full impact for a couple of weeks yet" he added, "but there are some tentative early positive signs, and those give us some hope." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:47Published
Nicola Sturgeon welcomes vaccine breakthrough [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon welcomes vaccine breakthrough

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has welcomed news of a coronavirus vaccine breakthrough. A vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech has been found to be 90% effective in preventing people from getting the virus. "This is news that should give us all some tentative hope today", Ms Sturgeon said at the start of Scotland's daily Covid-19 briefing. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:36Published
Michel Barnier arrives in London as Brexit talks resume [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives in London as Brexit talks resume

The European Union's Chief Negotiator, Michel Barnier, has arrived in London as the deadline to reach a post-Brexit trade deal looms. Talks resume today, with Boris Johnson insisting a deal is "there to be done" between the UK and EU. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:50Published

Related videos from verified sources

Pfizer's COVID vaccine candidate shown to be 90% effective in early findings [Video]

Pfizer's COVID vaccine candidate shown to be 90% effective in early findings

Pfizer and BioNTech released early study results indicating that their vaccine prevented more than 90% of infections with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:42Published
Pfizer Says Early Analysis Shows Its Covid-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective [Video]

Pfizer Says Early Analysis Shows Its Covid-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective

Drugmaker Pfizer said Monday an early look at data from its coronavirus vaccine shows it is more than 90% effective — a much better than expected efficacy if the trend continues.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:24Published
COVID-19 vaccine could be available by '3rd week of November' [Video]

COVID-19 vaccine could be available by '3rd week of November'

New this morning - Pfizer says early data shows its COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective. That is much better than expected.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:22Published