Jimmy Barnes on finding calm amid chaos: 'I'm really good at arranging flowers!' – video

The rock legend appeared at Guardian Australia's monthly book club on Zoom on Friday, where he discussed the Australian government's 'shameful' lack of support for the arts industry during the pandemics.

Answering questions from music writer Andrew Stafford as well as from his fans, Barnes also spoke about overcoming his traumatic past, landing in a more hopeful place and writing his third memoir, Killing Time.