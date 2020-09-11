Nora Fatehi, Sara Ali Khan bring out their fashion game

Ever since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Hindi film industry has come under spotlight over the issue of drug use with big names like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and others being probed in connection with the death of Sushant. The issue had also taken political turn with BJP MP Ravi Kishan vowing to fight the drug menace "prevalent" in Bollywood. Now, actor Akshay Kumar has released a video message on social media where he admitted to the film industry being a victim of drug abuse but also urged the people to not paint the entire industry and everyone working in it as a drug user.
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were quizzed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in drug case related to Sushant Singh’s death. Deepika was questioned for over five hours at NCB’s Colaba guest house while Shraddha and Sara were summoned at a separate office. The top Bollywood actresses were summoned by NCB earlier. Rakul Preet Singh recorded her statement with NCB on Friday. Watch the full video to know more.
Milind Soman has been booked for running nude on the beaches of Goa on his birthday. In other news Tiger Shroff's Ganapath will apparently have not one but two leading ladies. Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur will play the first lead. Nora Fatehi will play the second lead in the Vikas Bahl film. For More Watch Daily Punch
Actress Nora Fatehi was snapped at Mumbai airport. Nora looked classy in her airport look. Famous TV actress Tinaa Dattaa was snapped at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport. She posed for the shutterbugs and looked beautiful. Meanwhile, Saiee Manjrekar was also spotted at Mumbai's airport. Manjrekar also clicked for the paparazzi.
Sacred Games actor Saurabh Sachdeva talks to us about his upcoming film taish, Wanting to play a romantic hero, and his career as an acting coach who stars students like Varun Dhawan, Rana Daggubati, Jacqueline fernandez and others.
Actor Varun Dhawan was snapped in Mumbai's Juhu. He looked hot in his sporty attire. Varun also posed for the shutterbugs. Meanwhile, Actress Amrita Arora was spotted with her family at Kareena Kapoor's residence in Bandra. She was accompanied by her husband Shakeel Ladak and kids. The family also clicked for paparazzi.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at residence of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal in Mumbai on November 09. Earlier, NCB had arrested Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades' brother Agisilaos Demetriades. Speaking to media, the Zonal Director (Mumbai) of NCB, Sameer Wankhede said, "Nobody has been arrested as of now and investigations are going on. I can only reveal that today we have conducted a search and have issued summons for Wednesday (November 11) and Thursday (November 12)." "Nothing has been seized from residence of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal," he added. NCB also conducted raid at filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala's house on November 07 and confirmed the recovery of drugs. Nadiadwala's wife Shabana Saeed has been arrested.
Taish is a story of two friends whose life changes after a secret from their past takes them head to head with a gangster and triggers a chain of violent incidents. The ZEE5 Original Film, Directed by Shaitan fame Bejoy Nambiar, stars Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh, Pulkit Samrat, Sanjeeda sheikh and Kriti Kharbanda in lead roles. Abhimanyu Singh, Saurabh Sachdeva play the supporting roles. Here’s our review of Taish:
The Taish team - director Bejoy Nambiar and actors Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane, Kriti Kharbanda, and Sanjeeda Shaikh - got chatting with Hindustan Times about the film-cum-web series, the camaraderie between them on the set, and dubbing during the Covid-19 pandemic. Bejoy also talked about the inspiration behind Taish, the decision to release it as a film as well as web series, and how the viewing experience would be entirely different for both. Pulkit, Jim, Harshvardhan, Kriti, and Sanjeeda revealed what drew them to Taish, and the challenges of the dubbing process.
Mommy-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan gave major pregnancy outfit goals with a cute A-line dress as she was spotted in Bandra. 'Dimple beauty' Deepika Padukone, Gully Boy' famed Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday were seen outside Dharma Productions office.
B-town stars were snapped by paparazzi in Mumbai. Girl next door Alia Bhatt was photographed by outside Dharma Office. Her face mask got everybody's attention. Alia was spotted wearing a funky face mask. Sporting a yellow cover with the face of a French bull dog, Alia Bhatt once again displayed her love for pets. Deepika Padukone was snapped at airport in Mumbai from where she headed to Goa for her upcoming flick. She chose comfy neon co-ords and sneakers for the day. 'Gully Boy' fame Siddhant Chaturvedi also spotted at Mumbai airport. He looked comfy in half sleeve multi colored shirt and dark denim.
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami has been arrested in connection with a 2018 suicide case. A team of Mumbai police went to the journalist’s residence this morning and arrested him. Goswami, who was seen being pushed into the police van, claimed he was assaulted by police at his home, while being taken away. The case relates to death by suicide by an architect and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by Goswamis Republic TV. The case was reopened in May, 2020 after the architect’s daughter alleged that the police had not investigated the alleged non-payment of dues from Goswami's channel, which she claimed drove her father and grandmother to suicide in May 2018. Goswami had earlier been booked in two cases related to his alleged provocative remarks and defaming Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi in a television debate on Palghar mob lynching incident and Bandra station crowding incident report at NM Joshi Marg police station and Pydhonie police station respectively. The channel is also involved in a probe over the alleged TRP scam. Watch the full video for all the details.
As the allegations and claims fly thick and strong in the drugs angle probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Sources say that Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor may be summoned by the Narcotics..