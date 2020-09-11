Global  
 

Nora Fatehi, Sara Ali Khan bring out their fashion game

Actress Nora Fatehi was snapped in Mumbai's Bandra area on November 09.

She was seen in teal blue shade skirt-crop top and paired it with white sneakers.

On the other side, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan was spotted outside a film studio in Bandra.

He will be next seen in film 'Coolie no.

1'.

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi was also spotted in Mumbai.

He will be next seen in film 'Phone Bhoot'.

Actress Kriti Kharbanda was snapped in casuals at Juhu area.

She'll be next seen in film 'Vaan'.

Sara Ali Khan was spotted at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai.

She will be next seen in film 'Atrangi Re'.


Watch: Akshay Kumar opens up on Sushant, drug use in Bollywood [Video]

Watch: Akshay Kumar opens up on Sushant, drug use in Bollywood

Ever since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Hindi film industry has come under spotlight over the issue of drug use with big names like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and others being probed in connection with the death of Sushant. The issue had also taken political turn with BJP MP Ravi Kishan vowing to fight the drug menace "prevalent" in Bollywood. Now, actor Akshay Kumar has released a video message on social media where he admitted to the film industry being a victim of drug abuse but also urged the people to not paint the entire industry and everyone working in it as a drug user.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:14Published
Bollywood drug case | Deepika, Shraddha & Sara quizzed by NCB: Key details [Video]

Bollywood drug case | Deepika, Shraddha & Sara quizzed by NCB: Key details

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were quizzed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in drug case related to Sushant Singh’s death. Deepika was questioned for over five hours at NCB’s Colaba guest house while Shraddha and Sara were summoned at a separate office. The top Bollywood actresses were summoned by NCB earlier. Rakul Preet Singh recorded her statement with NCB on Friday. Watch the full video to know more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:18Published

Daily Punch - Milind Soman has been booked for running nude on the beaches of Goa [Video]

Daily Punch - Milind Soman has been booked for running nude on the beaches of Goa

Milind Soman has been booked for running nude on the beaches of Goa on his birthday. In other news Tiger Shroff's Ganapath will apparently have not one but two leading ladies. Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur will play the first lead. Nora Fatehi will play the second lead in the Vikas Bahl film. For More Watch Daily Punch

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:44Published
Nora Fatehi dazzles in her airport look [Video]

Nora Fatehi dazzles in her airport look

Actress Nora Fatehi was snapped at Mumbai airport. Nora looked classy in her airport look. Famous TV actress Tinaa Dattaa was snapped at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport. She posed for the shutterbugs and looked beautiful. Meanwhile, Saiee Manjrekar was also spotted at Mumbai's airport. Manjrekar also clicked for the paparazzi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:45Published

Saurabh Sachdeva reuniting with the student Harshwardhan Rane in Taish [Video]

Saurabh Sachdeva reuniting with the student Harshwardhan Rane in Taish

Sacred Games actor Saurabh Sachdeva talks to us about his upcoming film taish, Wanting to play a romantic hero, and his career as an acting coach who stars students like Varun Dhawan, Rana Daggubati, Jacqueline fernandez and others.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 28:46Published
Varun Dhawan, Amrita Arora snapped in Mumbai [Video]

Varun Dhawan, Amrita Arora snapped in Mumbai

Actor Varun Dhawan was snapped in Mumbai's Juhu. He looked hot in his sporty attire. Varun also posed for the shutterbugs. Meanwhile, Actress Amrita Arora was spotted with her family at Kareena Kapoor's residence in Bandra. She was accompanied by her husband Shakeel Ladak and kids. The family also clicked for paparazzi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:09Published

Summons issued after raid at Arjun Rampal's residence: NCB Zonal Director [Video]

Summons issued after raid at Arjun Rampal's residence: NCB Zonal Director

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at residence of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal in Mumbai on November 09. Earlier, NCB had arrested Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades' brother Agisilaos Demetriades. Speaking to media, the Zonal Director (Mumbai) of NCB, Sameer Wankhede said, "Nobody has been arrested as of now and investigations are going on. I can only reveal that today we have conducted a search and have issued summons for Wednesday (November 11) and Thursday (November 12)." "Nothing has been seized from residence of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal," he added. NCB also conducted raid at filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala's house on November 07 and confirmed the recovery of drugs. Nadiadwala's wife Shabana Saeed has been arrested.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published
Soon-to-be dad Kohli to return home after Adelaide test [Video]

Soon-to-be dad Kohli to return home after Adelaide test

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: FILE FOOTAGE OF INDIA CRICKET CAPTAIN VIRAT KOHLI SHOWS: MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA (FILE - JANUARY 13, 2020) (ANI - NO USE INDIA) 1. INDIA CAPTAIN, VIRAT

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:39Published

Taish- Review | Harshvardhan Rane, jim Sarbh, Pulkit Samrat, Sanjeeda Shaikh | ZEE5 [Video]

Taish- Review | Harshvardhan Rane, jim Sarbh, Pulkit Samrat, Sanjeeda Shaikh | ZEE5

Taish is a story of two friends whose life changes after a secret from their past takes them head to head with a gangster and triggers a chain of violent incidents. The ZEE5 Original Film, Directed by Shaitan fame Bejoy Nambiar, stars Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh, Pulkit Samrat, Sanjeeda sheikh and Kriti Kharbanda in lead roles. Abhimanyu Singh, Saurabh Sachdeva play the supporting roles. Here’s our review of Taish:

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:46Published
Taish team on working in an ensemble project and their offscreen equations [Video]

Taish team on working in an ensemble project and their offscreen equations

The Taish team - director Bejoy Nambiar and actors Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane, Kriti Kharbanda, and Sanjeeda Shaikh - got chatting with Hindustan Times about the film-cum-web series, the camaraderie between them on the set, and dubbing during the Covid-19 pandemic. Bejoy also talked about the inspiration behind Taish, the decision to release it as a film as well as web series, and how the viewing experience would be entirely different for both. Pulkit, Jim, Harshvardhan, Kriti, and Sanjeeda revealed what drew them to Taish, and the challenges of the dubbing process.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 26:17Published

Mommy-to-be Kareena Kapoor clicked in Mumbai [Video]

Mommy-to-be Kareena Kapoor clicked in Mumbai

Mommy-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan gave major pregnancy outfit goals with a cute A-line dress as she was spotted in Bandra. 'Dimple beauty' Deepika Padukone, Gully Boy' famed Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday were seen outside Dharma Productions office.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published
Deepika, Alia clicked by paparazzi in 'sapno ki nagari' Mumbai [Video]

Deepika, Alia clicked by paparazzi in 'sapno ki nagari' Mumbai

B-town stars were snapped by paparazzi in Mumbai. Girl next door Alia Bhatt was photographed by outside Dharma Office. Her face mask got everybody's attention. Alia was spotted wearing a funky face mask. Sporting a yellow cover with the face of a French bull dog, Alia Bhatt once again displayed her love for pets. Deepika Padukone was snapped at airport in Mumbai from where she headed to Goa for her upcoming flick. She chose comfy neon co-ords and sneakers for the day. 'Gully Boy' fame Siddhant Chaturvedi also spotted at Mumbai airport. He looked comfy in half sleeve multi colored shirt and dark denim.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published

Watch: Arnab Goswami arrested; I&B Minister draws ‘emergency’ analogy [Video]

Watch: Arnab Goswami arrested; I&B Minister draws ‘emergency’ analogy

Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami has been arrested in connection with a 2018 suicide case. A team of Mumbai police went to the journalist’s residence this morning and arrested him. Goswami, who was seen being pushed into the police van, claimed he was assaulted by police at his home, while being taken away. The case relates to death by suicide by an architect and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by Goswamis Republic TV. The case was reopened in May, 2020 after the architect’s daughter alleged that the police had not investigated the alleged non-payment of dues from Goswami's channel, which she claimed drove her father and grandmother to suicide in May 2018. Goswami had earlier been booked in two cases related to his alleged provocative remarks and defaming Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi in a television debate on Palghar mob lynching incident and Bandra station crowding incident report at NM Joshi Marg police station and Pydhonie police station respectively. The channel is also involved in a probe over the alleged TRP scam. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:20Published

We will have a bigger, better party next year: Shah Rukh Khan on turning 55

 Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday thanked his fans for their continued love as he turned 55, promising a bigger and better party on his next birthday...
WorldNews

Karan Johar's drug party on radar now, Celebs may be sommoned for questioning: Sources|Oneindia News [Video]

Karan Johar's drug party on radar now, Celebs may be sommoned for questioning: Sources|Oneindia News

As the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has brought the bollywood in the spotlight, Sources say that the NCB is considering to rope in many more celebs in the ongoing probe. The..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:20Published
Sushant Death Case: NCB may summon Sara Ali Khan & Shraddha Kapoor in the drug angle | Oneindia News [Video]

Sushant Death Case: NCB may summon Sara Ali Khan & Shraddha Kapoor in the drug angle | Oneindia News

As the allegations and claims fly thick and strong in the drugs angle probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Sources say that Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor may be summoned by the Narcotics..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:14Published