Lil Nas X Debuts Comedic Trailer for New Single 'Holiday' | Billboard News

Lil Nas X embraces a little "Holiday" magic in the comedic trailer for his new single, which first aired during the New Orleans Saints vs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers game Sunday night (Nov.

8) on NBC.


