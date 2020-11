The Steele Street On-Ramp Will Be Closed Until Summer Of 2021 Due To The Central 70 Project Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:24s - Published 3 minutes ago The Steele Street On-Ramp Will Be Closed Until Summer Of 2021 Due To The Central 70 Project The Steele street on-ramp to westbound I-70 will be closed until summer of 2021 due to the I-70 construction project. 0

