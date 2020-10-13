Global  
 

Johnson: Vaccine cleared one hurdle, but 'several more to go'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio
Johnson: Vaccine cleared one hurdle, but 'several more to go'

Johnson: Vaccine cleared one hurdle, but 'several more to go'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Monday (November 9) it was too early to see the Pfizer vaccine for coronavirus as a solution to the disease.


All you need to know from the Government's coronavirus briefing [Video]

All you need to know from the Government's coronavirus briefing

Boris Johnson has urged the public to stick to Covid-19 rules despitepharmaceutical giant Pfizer announcing it has made a vaccine breakthrough.

UK PM warns of 'several more hurdles' for vaccine

 Boris Johnson says a new Covid-19 vaccine is good news but warns the country not to "slacken our resolve".
Prime Minister welcomes vaccine news but stresses need for caution [Video]

Prime Minister welcomes vaccine news but stresses need for caution

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a Downing Street press conference thePfizer-BioNTech vaccine had cleared a “significant hurdle” but there were moreto come before it could be used.

Boris Johnson stresses need for caution over Pfizer vaccine [Video]

Boris Johnson stresses need for caution over Pfizer vaccine

Boris Johnson has welcomed news of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine but has urged caution. Speaking during a Downing Street press conference, the Prime Minister said the news was a sign the "scientific cavalry" was on its way, but stressed "these are very, very early days". "The biggest mistake we could make now" he said, "would be to slacken our resolve at a critical moment." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Pfizer says its coronavirus vaccine is 90% effective

 Coronavirus cases continue surging through much of the U.S. CBS News' Nancy Chen reports on the latest, and pediatrician Dr. Rashmi Jain joins CBSN to discuss..
What does the Pfizer vaccine announcement mean for me? [Video]

What does the Pfizer vaccine announcement mean for me?

The pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, working with German biotech company BioNTech,has released interim analysis suggesting their vaccine is more than 90%effective in preventing Covid-19. But what does this mean for the generalpopulation?

'Vaccine by Christmas' predicts Deputy Chief Medical Officer [Video]

'Vaccine by Christmas' predicts Deputy Chief Medical Officer

The deputy chief medical officer for England has said he is "hopeful" the first coronavirus vaccine could be seen by Christmas. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said that the latest Pfizer and BioNTech trials represented a significant scientific breakthrough. However, he said that there was more to be done before it became available and that it would be for the independent regulator to clear it for use in the UK. "This is a very important scientific breakthrough. I am certain of that," he said. "I am hopeful because of all that, but not yet certain that we could begin to see some vaccine by Christmas." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Covid vaccine: Boris Johnson warns of 'several more hurdles'

Boris Johnson says virus vaccine has "cleared significant hurdle" but warns of "several more" to...
