Cameron Mail-in

Providing evidence.

Kentucky's attorney general is joing other republican attorneys general in challenging pennsylvania's mail- in ballot extension.

The u.s. supreme court ruled in october that pennsylvania can count absentee ballots received as late as three days after election day as long as they were postmarked by november third.

And... while the high court has already turned away one g- o-p bid to block the extension... the gop has petioned for a second review..

Which cameron and the other republican ag's say they support.

Kentucky's