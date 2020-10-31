Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cameron Mail-in

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Cameron Mail-in
11/09/2020_CameronMailin

Providing evidence.

Kentucky's attorney general is joing other republican attorneys general in challenging pennsylvania's mail- in ballot extension.

L3: election 20 white cameron joins other gop members challenging pa mail-in ballots wants u.s. supre ... pennsylvania's republican party filed a lawsuit over a decision by the state's supreme court... allowing three extra days for mail-in ballots to arrive.

The u.s. supreme court ruled in october that pennsylvania can count absentee ballots received as late as three days after election day as long as they were postmarked by november third.

And... while the high court has already turned away one g- o-p bid to block the extension... the gop has petioned for a second review..

Which cameron and the other republican ag's say they support.

Kentucky's




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Candace Cameron Bure Gets Real About Why She Turned Down Offer for Family Reality Show

When explaining her reason for saying no to the show pitch, the 'Fuller House' star confesses that...
AceShowbiz - Published

What Covid-19 is costing Cameron Mitchell and how restaurants will be safer for winter

The Covid-19 pandemic has dealt about a 30% blow to Cameron Mitchell Restaurants' sales. But if the...
bizjournals - Published

Giants to force Cats into a trade for Jeremy Cameron, matching Geelong's offer

GWS will match Geelong's contract offer for their star forward Jeremy Cameron, with the club planning...
Brisbane Times - Published Also reported by •The Age



Related videos from verified sources

I Lost 289lbs In 13 Months | BRAND NEW ME [Video]

I Lost 289lbs In 13 Months | BRAND NEW ME

CAMERON SALOIS once weighed 494lbs thanks to a food addiction - but now the 29-year-old has lost a staggering 289lbs after finding inspiration from his job at a gym. Cam, from San Diego, has struggled..

Credit: Barcroft TV     Duration: 04:41Published
Socially-distanced service at the Cenotaph marks Remembrance Sunday [Video]

Socially-distanced service at the Cenotaph marks Remembrance Sunday

The Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge, Prime Minister Boris Johnson andLabour leader Sir Keir Starmer were among the dignitaries to lay wreaths atthe Cenotaph in London, watched on by the Queen,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:09Published
BARBIE AND KENDRA STORM AREA 51 Movie [Video]

BARBIE AND KENDRA STORM AREA 51 Movie

BARBIE AND KENDRA STORM AREA 51 Movie (2020) - Plot synopsis: Get ready as the dynamic duo turn on the TV and get tuned into a viral saga that takes them deep into the world of Area 51. Combining new..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:32Published