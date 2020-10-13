Wall Street rallies on vaccine trial results

Netflix Drops 9% After Vaccine News



On Monday, phrama giant Pfizer revealed positive COVID-19 vaccine news. The news sent shares of stay-at-home stocks like Netflix plummeting on Monday. Netflix itself fell as much as 9%, even as major indexes like the S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average soared to record highs. Consumers flocked to entertainment alternatives amid the lengthy stay-at-home orders. Netflix saw a spike in subscribers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:29 Published on January 1, 1970