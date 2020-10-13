Global  
 

Wall Street rallies on vaccine trial results

The Dow jumped more than 800 points and the S&P 500 ended higher but closed just shy of a record on Monday as investors bet that a full economic reopening was finally in sight following the first positive data from a late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial.

Fred Katayama reports.


Wall Street ends little changed

 RELAXING: The main indices spiked on a weekly basis as the chance of a policy gridlock in Washington eased fears that a Biden administration might tighten rules..
WorldNews
Wall Street ends best week since April [Video]

Wall Street ends best week since April

U.S. stocks hovered near unchanged on Friday to close out with a big weekly gain as Democratic challenger Joe Biden edged closer to victory in the presidential election, while the monthly jobs report underscored the hurdles still facing the economy. Fred Katayama reports.

Wall Street rallies as investors eye split U.S. Congress

 (Reuters) – U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday as investors bet Republicans would hold onto the Senate and prevent changes under a possible Joe Biden White House..
WorldNews
Wall Street jumps on bets for split Congress [Video]

Wall Street jumps on bets for split Congress

U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday, as investors bet Republicans would retain control of the Senate and block any major policy changes under a possible Joe Biden White House that could dampen corporate profits. Fred Katayama reports.

Netflix Drops 9% After Vaccine News [Video]

Netflix Drops 9% After Vaccine News

On Monday, phrama giant Pfizer revealed positive COVID-19 vaccine news. The news sent shares of stay-at-home stocks like Netflix plummeting on Monday. Netflix itself fell as much as 9%, even as major indexes like the S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average soared to record highs. Consumers flocked to entertainment alternatives amid the lengthy stay-at-home orders. Netflix saw a spike in subscribers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wall Street shakes off election night wobbles to rally; tech leads

 Technology and health care companies drove stocks sharply higher Wednesday as Wall Street embraced the upside of more gridlock in Washington.The S&P 500 was up..
New Zealand Herald

US election: Stock market drops big hint on whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden will win

 With one day to go until the US Presidential election, a shift in the stock market has given a key indication of who is going to win.The S&P 500 indicator has..
New Zealand Herald

Dow surges 1,400 points to intraday record as Pfizer says vaccine effective

 U.S. stocks surged Monday after Pfizer said its experimental vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

Dow jumps more than 400 points as election rally gains steam on prospect of Biden win, split Congress

 The Dow gained more than 400 points Thursday, extending this week's rally, amid the prospect of a Biden presidency and split Congress
USATODAY.com

From Harding to Trump: How stocks performed under each president

 The performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average stock index is often used as a proxy for overall economic prosperity.
 
USATODAY.com

U.S. housing secretary Carson tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

U.S. housing secretary Carson tests positive for COVID-19

[NFA] U.S. Housing Secretary Ben Carson tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, becoming one of the latest people affected by the virus at the White House. This report produced by Freddie Joyner.

Roger Ryman, a ‘Real-life’ Cowboy From Nebraska, Dies at 70

 After working summers at the family ranch, he decided to saddle up as a job, turning to selling real estate later in life. He died of Covid-19.
NYTimes.com

Trump post-election adviser Bossie 'positive for Covid'

 David Bossie has been overseeing the president's legal challenges to the election defeat.
BBC News

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo tests positive for COVID-19

 "This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. Although I have some minor symptoms, I remain in good health," Tom Izzo said in a statement.
USATODAY.com

McDonald's beats estimates, launches growth plans [Video]

McDonald's beats estimates, launches growth plans

The world's biggest burger chain beat revenue and profit estimates for the third quarter on Monday as customers in the United States ordered more hamburgers and fries in drive-through outlets and on delivery apps to avoid dining out during the pandemic. Fred Katayama reports.

Marriott posts surprise profit [Video]

Marriott posts surprise profit

Marriott International on Friday reported a surprise third-quarter profit, helped by cost cuts and a near doubling of occupancy rates in its North American hotels from the previous quarter as leisure travel rebounded on easing COVID-19 curbs. Fred Katayama reports.

Wall Street closes lower on vaccine delay [Video]

Wall Street closes lower on vaccine delay

Wall Street lost ground on Tuesday, with halted COVID-19 vaccine trials and an elusive U.S. stimulus agreement weighing on sentiment as third quarter earnings season got underway. Fred Katayama..

Wall Street Tumbles As Investors Just Weren't Happy About Anything [Video]

Wall Street Tumbles As Investors Just Weren't Happy About Anything

Wall Street saw US stocks slide on Tuesday, as fiscal stimulus negotiations lurched into stalemate territory. According to Business Insider, initial results of the third-quarter earnings season..

