Storm Eta brings heavy flooding to South Florida

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:38s - Published
Storm Eta brings heavy flooding to South Florida

Storm Eta brings heavy flooding to South Florida

[NFA] Tropical Storm Eta unleashed torrential rain on South Florida Sunday night and on Monday, leaving many neighborhoods flooded.

Though currently moving offshore, Eta could still pose a threat to Florida later this week, the National Hurricane Center said.

This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.


Florida's Chris Nikic becomes first Ironman with Down Syndrome [Video]

Florida's Chris Nikic becomes first Ironman with Down Syndrome

Florida’s own Chris Nikic has officially set a new Guinness World Record. He’s the first athlete with Down syndrome to complete a full triathlon.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:55Published

Tropical Storm Eta dumps rain on an already flooded Florida

 A deluge of rain from Tropical Storm Eta has caused flooding across South Florida's most densely populated urban areas, stranding cars, flooding businesses and..
New Zealand Herald
21-year-old American is first person with Down Syndrome to finish Ironman thriatlon race [Video]

21-year-old American is first person with Down Syndrome to finish Ironman thriatlon race

Chris Nikic, from Florida, completed one of the most phisically-demanding races on the planet.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:25Published

Tropical Storm Eta dumps rain in Fort Lauderdale

 Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Eta caused dangerous flooding across Florida's most densely populated urban areas on Monday after it made landfall in the..
USATODAY.com

Storm Eta lashes Cuba, brings rains to Florida [Video]

Storm Eta lashes Cuba, brings rains to Florida

Tropical storm Eta pounded central Cuba with torrential rain on Sunday, bursting the banks of rivers and causing flash flooding as it churns its way to the Florida keys. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:26Published

Tropical Storm Eta Heads Toward South Florida After Strengthening

 Eta, the 28th named storm of the Atlantic season, is primed to hit the Florida Keys, possibly as a hurricane, by late Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said.
NYTimes.com

Death and destruction as Storm Eta batters Central America

 Tropical Storm Eta has pushed into Honduras after leaving behind a trail of destruction in Nicaragua, where it made landfall as a Category Four hurricane. Four..
Zeta weakens to a tropical storm [Video]

Zeta weakens to a tropical storm

Hurricane Zeta, the third storm of its size to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast, is now a tropical storm. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:10Published

Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Eta Just Off Southwest Florida Coast But Still Bringing Heavy Rain, Strong Wind To South Florida

ropical Storm Eta is just off the coast of Southwest Florida, bringing strong wind, heavy rain and...
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •Washington Post


Florida braces for flooding and possible tornadoes after Tropical Storm Eta makes landfall in the Keys

The Florida coast is bracing for Tropical Storm Eta after it pummeled the Florida Keys with...
Upworthy - Published

Tropical Storm Eta’s Heavy Rain, Storm Surge Affects Florida Keys

Tropical Storm Eta's heavy rain and storm surge is affecting the Florida Keys.
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •UpworthyNewsmaxNew Zealand HeraldWashington Post



Crews busy shoring up dune on Bathtub Beach after Tropical Storm Eta [Video]

Crews busy shoring up dune on Bathtub Beach after Tropical Storm Eta

Crews were up early Monday morning working to reinforce the dunes of Bathtub Reef Beach after days of high winds and pounding surf from Tropical Storm Eta.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:00Published
Broward A Flooded Mess After Heavy Rains From Tropical Storm Eta [Video]

Broward A Flooded Mess After Heavy Rains From Tropical Storm Eta

CBS4's Joan Murray reports on the impact from Eta.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:42Published
South Florida apartment badly flooded by Tropical Storm Eta [Video]

South Florida apartment badly flooded by Tropical Storm Eta

Tropical Storm Eta has brought heavy rainfall, high winds, and flooding to South Florida as it made landfall in the Florida Keys at Lower Matecumbe Key on late Sunday night, November 8.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:32Published