Storm Eta brings heavy flooding to South Florida
[NFA] Tropical Storm Eta unleashed torrential rain on South Florida Sunday night and on Monday, leaving many neighborhoods flooded.
Though currently moving offshore, Eta could still pose a threat to Florida later this week, the National Hurricane Center said.
