Tropical Storm Eta causes Florida skies to turn purple
These were the scenes above Sunny Isle Beach, Florida on November 12 as the skies turned a vibrant purple for reasons that are still unclear.
US man rides jet ski through flooded streets in Florida
Flooding Frustrations All Across South Florida As Week Of Rain Won't Let UpCBS4's Ty Russell shares pics and videos of the soggy situation.
Tropical storm Eta leaves boats beached in Gulfport, businesses flooded outTropical Storm Eta may be out of Florida but the clean-up is far from it. In Gulfport, sailboats took a beating, and business owners continue to work to fix the mess Eta left behind.