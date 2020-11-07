11pm Biden covid plan PKG 11.09.2020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 4 minutes ago

Meanwhile, president Trump and his team are still defiant claiming the election was stolen.

President-Elect Joe Biden announces his plan to tackle the pandemic.

Seltzer.

Tom kenny is off tonight.

In our top story at 11... tonight president- elect joe biden... is speaking with world leaders... and announcing his plan to tackle the pandemic.

Meanwhile, president trump and his team... are still defiant claiming the election was stolen.

As reena roy reports..

The president also announcing, he fired his top military adviser.

Orney general...daniel cameron is joining other attorneys c1 3 reports..

The president also announcing, he fired his top military adviser.

Script: with 10 weeks to go until he assumes the highest office in the united states -- president elect joe biden is revealing his plan to control covid-19.

Biden sot: "there's a need for bold action to fight this pandemic.

We're still facing a very dark winter."

Monday he was briefed by his new coronavirus task force -- led by former obama surgeon general vivek murthy -- david kessler -- who ran the fda under presidents george h-w bush and bill clinton -- and dr. marcella nunez smith -- a professor of public health at yale university.

Sot biden: "we'll follow the science.

We'll follow the science.

Let me say that again."

Biden planning to ramp up testing -- contact tracing -- get more ppe for healthcare workers -- and assess the racial disparities with the virus.

This as drugmaker pfizer announces its vaccine is more than 90 percent effective in protecting recipients from getting infected according to late stage clinical trials.

Meantime world leaders embracing the new administration -- including canadian prime minster justin trudeau -- who spoke with biden by phone.

However many republicans and president trump remain defiant.

Sot kayleigh: "this election is not over, far from it."

But president trump and his team have presented no credible evidence of voter fraud.

Republican lieutenant governor of georgia telling cnn: sot: "at this point, we've not seen any sort of credible examples."

Meantime the president also shaking up his staff -- announcing on twitter he fired secretary of defense mark esper.

Tag: nearly all of the trump campaign's lawsuits since election day have been thrown out in court -- but they are still expected to file more.

Reena roy, abc news wilmington, delaware.

Kentucky attorney general...daniel