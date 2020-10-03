Armenians protest new Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

Armenian protesters stormed the government house in the capital Yerevan on Tuesday, demanding to see the country's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan after he signed a ceasefire deal with Azerbaijan and Russia.

Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia says ready to work towards ceasefire As Azerbaijan and Armenia clash over breakaway region, Yerevan offers sign dialogue could be possible.

Turkish Presidency: “Armenia must end illegal occupation of Azerbaijan” Turkish Presidential Spokesperson has told Al Jazeera that his country does not believe a credible ceasefire can be achieved in the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan unless Yerevan ends it’s occupation of Azeri land. Dr. Ibrahim Kalin also stat

President Ilham Aliyev says Azerbaijan has taken Shusha, but Armenia says fighting is ongoing.

“It’s true, isn’t it. They’ve taken Hadrut.” Five weeks into the current war in Nagorno-Karabakh, Irina Safaryan, 28, knew that Azerbaijani forces had..

It comes after six weeks of fighting between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenians in the disputed enclave.

Armenia and Azerbaijan announced an agreement early today to halt fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan under a pact signed with Russia that..

Protesters break into Armenian PM's residence Protesters gathered on Tuesday (November 10) near the Armenia Prime Minister's official residence in Yerevan hours after a peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan was announced.

Blame game continues as Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders speak exclusively to Euronews Armenia's Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan discussed the flare-up in violence in Nagorno-Karabakh during exclusive interviews with Euronews.

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia sign deal to end Nagorno-Karabakh war Nikol Pashinyan announces ‘painful’ agreement with presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia to end weeks-long conflict.