SEAT Ateca FR in Velvet Red Driving Video

SEAT is refreshing its successful Ateca with the introduction of the 2020 version.

The revamped vehicle will build on its SUV attributes, adding a refreshed and more emotional appearance both inside and outside, a fully connected user experience, improved levels of safety, comfort and efficiency.

The SEAT Ateca is designed and developed in Barcelona, and produced in Kvasiny (Czech Republic), refreshing the line-up of SUVs, alongside the compact Arona and larger Tarraco, in a segment that is growing every year in popularity as customers look for design and function in a single package.