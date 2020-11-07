JDU workers burst crackers as latest trends show NDA majority in Bihar

Amid counting of votes cast in the Bihar Assembly elections, leader of incumbent Janata Dal (United), KC Tyagi, spoke on early trends. Tyagi said that RJD had failed to win even a single Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 elections, and nothing in the past year had diminished Brand Nitish or burnished Brand RJD. He said that the JD(U) was losing only because of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. When Tyagi spoke, the JDU-BJP combine was trailing behind the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan. Subsequently, the ruling coalition managed to pull ahead. Final results are still awaited. Watch the full video for more.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav celebrated his 31st birthday, a day before the crucial verdict in Bihar. The young leader celebrated the day with his family members. Posters wishing Tejashwi Yadav were also put up in several parts of Patna. Several posters also referred to him as the next Chief Minister of Bihar. Counting of votes in the state will be done on Tuesday and exit polls have given a clear edge to the Tejashwi led Mahagathbandhan. He had led a massive campaign against the Nitish Kumar led NDA in the run up to the polls and managed to withdraw large crowds to his rallies. Counting will be taken up at 55 centres across 38 districts where the outcome will decide the fate of the Nitish Kumar government that has helmed the state for a decade and half. Watch the full video for all the details.
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra over by-polls in the state said that BJP has nothing to lose, it will only gain. Mishra said, "BJP has nothing to lose, those who are losing ask them. We will only gain and I heard Digvijaya Singh's statement. If he's questioning EVMs, it means BJP is winning." Further taking a jibe on Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, Narottam Mishra said that BJP will get majority and these two elderly are going to Delhi. As per the latest trends of Election Commission of India, Bharatiya Janata Party has a lead on 17 seats, Congress on 9 and BSP is ahead on one seat. 28 seats voted in by-polls held in the state which has a 230-member Assembly.
If one can control satellite on Moon and Mars from ground then what is EVM for them, said Congress leader Udit Raj on November 10 on early trends of Bihar elections results. "EVMs should go even if Congress wins. If one can control satellite on Moon and Mars from ground, then what is EVM in front of them? During recent Haryana polls, few boys were caught hacking EVMs through Bluetooth. I am saying it for all polls, not just Bihar," said Raj on Bihar elections results.
Election Commission of India Deputy Election Commissioner Ashish Kundra on November 10 informed that over 1 crore votes have been counted in Bihar and a significant ground to be covered yet. "Slightly more than 1 crore votes have been counted in Bihar, which means that there is significant ground to be covered yet," he said. Talking about glitch-free counting, he said, "Needless to say that there has been an absolutely glitch-free counting process so far."
Supporters of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav gathered outside his residence ahead of result declaration of Bihar assembly constituencies. A father-son duo from Samastipur village came all the way to Tejashwi Yadav's residence in Patna along with fish. Kundan Kumar Sahni said, "As fishes mark 'good luck,' we have brought it. This time, people want a change, therefore its 100% then 'Mahaghatbandhan' will win." RJD supporters held Tejashwi Yadav's picture in hands outside former's residence. Counting of votes for 243 seats is underway.
As per the Election Commission of India's trends at around 10:38 am on November 10, NDA is leading on 97 seats - BJP 53, JDU 39, Vikassheel Insaan Party 5. Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 82 seats - RJD 53, Congress 14, Left 14. BSP has a lead on two seats, Lok Janshakti Party on four while AIMIM is ahead on two seats.
Polling is underway in 78 assembly seats of Bihar in the third and final phase of state elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to voters in Bihar to cast their votes in maximum numbers and set a new record. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi asked them to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Around 2.35 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 1,204 candidates in Bihar. RJD has fielded the maximum number of 46 candidates, Chirag Paswan-led LJP at 42, JDU at 37, BJP at 35 and Congress at 25. Voting for the first phase was held on October 28 and for the second phase on November 3. Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 55.69 percent in first phase and 53.51 percent in second phase. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.
Trends suggest Chirag Paswan's LJP may play kingmaker. Ram Vilas Paswan's son is projected to receive sympathy votes and his party may settle for single digit seats in Bihar between 3 and 5, enough to..
