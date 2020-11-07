Global  
 

JDU workers burst crackers as latest trends show NDA majority in Bihar

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:14s - Published
JDU workers were seen bursting crackers outside the party office in Patna after trends showed the NDA taking a lead in the state.

According to election commission trends at 3 pm, NDA was leading on 128 seats with BJP ahead in 73, JDU in 49, VIP in 5 and HAM 1 seat.

The latest trends are contrary to most exit polls which had predicted a win for Mahagathbandhan in the state.

The BJP appears set to outperform its senior alliance partner JD(U), as it has been leading in 73 seats with the JDU ahead in 49 as of 3 pm.

The counting of votes began at 8 am for 243 member assembly seats on Tuesday.

Elections for the 243-assembly seats were held in three phases - October 28, November 3 and November 7.

Chirag Paswan led LJP, which went solo in the polls, has failed to make any major impact with the party ahead in 2 seats as of 3 pm according to the election commission website.

Watch the full video for all the details.


Bihar results | 'We're losing because...': JDU leader amid counting of votes [Video]

Bihar results | 'We're losing because...': JDU leader amid counting of votes

Amid counting of votes cast in the Bihar Assembly elections, leader of incumbent Janata Dal (United), KC Tyagi, spoke on early trends. Tyagi said that RJD had failed to win even a single Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 elections, and nothing in the past year had diminished Brand Nitish or burnished Brand RJD. He said that the JD(U) was losing only because of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. When Tyagi spoke, the JDU-BJP combine was trailing behind the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan. Subsequently, the ruling coalition managed to pull ahead. Final results are still awaited. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:28Published

With BJP emerging as single-largest party, will Nitish Kumar still become Chief Minister of Bihar?

 Early trends have shown that BJP has got more seats than JDU, but will Nitish Kumar still be the Bihar?
DNA

Bihar elections: Despite less numbers, RJD claims it'll form govt in state

 RJD is presently leading on 101 seats in the states, while NDA has crossed the majority mark and is presently ahead on 131 seats.
DNA

Bihar elections: As NDA appears triumphant in early trends, Congress claims EVMs were hacked

 The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has crossed halfway mark as per the Election Commission of India's (ECI) latest trends for all 243 seats in the Bihar..
DNA
Watch: Day before Bihar verdict, Tejashwi Yadav celebrates 31st birthday [Video]

Watch: Day before Bihar verdict, Tejashwi Yadav celebrates 31st birthday

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav celebrated his 31st birthday, a day before the crucial verdict in Bihar. The young leader celebrated the day with his family members. Posters wishing Tejashwi Yadav were also put up in several parts of Patna. Several posters also referred to him as the next Chief Minister of Bihar. Counting of votes in the state will be done on Tuesday and exit polls have given a clear edge to the Tejashwi led Mahagathbandhan. He had led a massive campaign against the Nitish Kumar led NDA in the run up to the polls and managed to withdraw large crowds to his rallies. Counting will be taken up at 55 centres across 38 districts where the outcome will decide the fate of the Nitish Kumar government that has helmed the state for a decade and half. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:14Published

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Plurals party chief Pushpam Priya accuses BJP of hacking EVM

 Plurals party chief Pushpam Priya Chaudhary has alleged that the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) was "hacked" in Bihar, where counting of votes for 243 Vidhan..
DNA
'BJP has nothing to lose, will only gain' says Narottam Mishra on MP by-polls [Video]

'BJP has nothing to lose, will only gain' says Narottam Mishra on MP by-polls

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra over by-polls in the state said that BJP has nothing to lose, it will only gain. Mishra said, "BJP has nothing to lose, those who are losing ask them. We will only gain and I heard Digvijaya Singh's statement. If he's questioning EVMs, it means BJP is winning." Further taking a jibe on Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, Narottam Mishra said that BJP will get majority and these two elderly are going to Delhi. As per the latest trends of Election Commission of India, Bharatiya Janata Party has a lead on 17 seats, Congress on 9 and BSP is ahead on one seat. 28 seats voted in by-polls held in the state which has a 230-member Assembly.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35Published

Bihar elections results: EVM should go even if Congress wins, says Udit Raj [Video]

Bihar elections results: EVM should go even if Congress wins, says Udit Raj

If one can control satellite on Moon and Mars from ground then what is EVM for them, said Congress leader Udit Raj on November 10 on early trends of Bihar elections results. "EVMs should go even if Congress wins. If one can control satellite on Moon and Mars from ground, then what is EVM in front of them? During recent Haryana polls, few boys were caught hacking EVMs through Bluetooth. I am saying it for all polls, not just Bihar," said Raj on Bihar elections results.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published
Glitch free counting so far in Bihar, by-polls: EC [Video]

Glitch free counting so far in Bihar, by-polls: EC

Election Commission of India Deputy Election Commissioner Ashish Kundra on November 10 informed that over 1 crore votes have been counted in Bihar and a significant ground to be covered yet. "Slightly more than 1 crore votes have been counted in Bihar, which means that there is significant ground to be covered yet," he said. Talking about glitch-free counting, he said, "Needless to say that there has been an absolutely glitch-free counting process so far."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:31Published

RJD supporters in a celebratory mood, extend support in unique way [Video]

RJD supporters in a celebratory mood, extend support in unique way

Supporters of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav gathered outside his residence ahead of result declaration of Bihar assembly constituencies. A father-son duo from Samastipur village came all the way to Tejashwi Yadav's residence in Patna along with fish. Kundan Kumar Sahni said, "As fishes mark 'good luck,' we have brought it. This time, people want a change, therefore its 100% then 'Mahaghatbandhan' will win." RJD supporters held Tejashwi Yadav's picture in hands outside former's residence. Counting of votes for 243 seats is underway.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:10Published

'Tejashwi Bhava': Siblings Tej Pratap, Rohini Acharya wish Tejashwi as Mahagathbandhan leads in early trends

 Wishes and greetings on social media have started pouring in for Tejashwi Yadav. Apart from social media, a large number of supporters have also gathered outside..
DNA

Bihar results: NDA leads on 97 seats, Mahagathbandhan on 82 [Video]

Bihar results: NDA leads on 97 seats, Mahagathbandhan on 82

As per the Election Commission of India's trends at around 10:38 am on November 10, NDA is leading on 97 seats - BJP 53, JDU 39, Vikassheel Insaan Party 5. Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 82 seats - RJD 53, Congress 14, Left 14. BSP has a lead on two seats, Lok Janshakti Party on four while AIMIM is ahead on two seats.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published
Bihar: Last phase polling underway, PM Modi urges voters to vote in large numbers [Video]

Bihar: Last phase polling underway, PM Modi urges voters to vote in large numbers

Polling is underway in 78 assembly seats of Bihar in the third and final phase of state elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to voters in Bihar to cast their votes in maximum numbers and set a new record. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi asked them to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Around 2.35 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 1,204 candidates in Bihar. RJD has fielded the maximum number of 46 candidates, Chirag Paswan-led LJP at 42, JDU at 37, BJP at 35 and Congress at 25. Voting for the first phase was held on October 28 and for the second phase on November 3. Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 55.69 percent in first phase and 53.51 percent in second phase. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:30Published

Chirag Paswan to play kingmaker in Bihar govt formation? | Oneindia News [Video]

Chirag Paswan to play kingmaker in Bihar govt formation? | Oneindia News

Trends suggest Chirag Paswan's LJP may play kingmaker. Ram Vilas Paswan's son is projected to receive sympathy votes and his party may settle for single digit seats in Bihar between 3 and 5, enough to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:31Published
NDA ahead, but KC Tyagi concedes defeat for JD(U) | What Tyagi said | Oneindia News [Video]

NDA ahead, but KC Tyagi concedes defeat for JD(U) | What Tyagi said | Oneindia News

The race to Bihar is a closely contested one. Even as the Mahagathbandhan was leading in early trends as projected by the exit polls, the gap was closed towards mid-day, as NDA made improvements and..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:32Published
Bihar results: We are losing due to COVID impact, says KC Tyagi on initial trends [Video]

Bihar results: We are losing due to COVID impact, says KC Tyagi on initial trends

Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi on November 10 said that NDA is losing only due to COVID-19 impact. "A year ago, RJD couldn't win a single seat in Lok Sabha polls. As per Lok Sabha results, JDU and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published