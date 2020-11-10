Global  
 

Bihar election results: Latest trends show NDA in lead, BJP workers celebrate in Patna

Bihar election results: Latest trends show NDA in lead, BJP workers celebrate in Patna

BJP workers were seen celebrating in Patna as the latest trends show their party leading in Bihar election results.

They were seen bursting crackers outside party office in the state capital.

As per the latest trends, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is having majority of seats followed by Mahagathbandhan.


Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India

Bihar elections result: 'NDA has once again won absolute majority,' says BJP's Bhupender Yadav [Video]

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has once again won absolute majority in Bihar elections, said BJP leader Bhupender Yadav on November 10 while addressing in Patna. He said, "NDA has once again won absolute majority in Bihar elections 2020. We want to thank PM Narendra Modi and our party president JP Nadda for leading the party in the biggest polls of the country".

‘Bihar has given decisive mandate for development’: PM Modi on poll results [Video]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that every section of the society in Bihar has expressed its faith in the alliance's mantra of "with all, development for all, the trust of all" and assured people that it will work with full dedication for balanced development of everybody and every region. Voters of Bihar have made it clear that their aspiration and priority are development alone, Modi said in a series of tweets, adding that the people's blessings for the NDA's good governance show what are the state's dreams and expectations. Modi also said that democracy has again won in Bihar and it was amazing to see the dedication and the determination with which each member of the BJP and the NDA worked during the elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday complimented the people of Bihar for electing the NDA. Watch the full video for more details.

Patna Patna Metropolis in :Bihar, India

Not under any pressure: EC on RJD's 'tampering' allegations in Bihar vote count [Video]

RJD and Congress delegation went to went to EC office in Patna on Nov 10 to raise the issue of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar allegedly influencing counting of votes. RJD leader Manoj Jha said, "There are over dozens of seats where tampering has been done. They are trying to change the people's mandate, even after all such ill-intended attempts we'll form government." Responding to the allegations, Secretary-General of ECI, Umesh Sinha said, "Election Commission has never worked under anybody's pressure. All officials and machinery are working sincerely for declaration of Bihar election results." Earlier, ECI had said that election results will out by late night.

National Democratic Alliance National Democratic Alliance Coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party and its alliances

1011 Nda In Bihar [Video]

Bihar polls: BJP improves tally, but new alliance arithmetic pulls down NDA vote share since 2019 LS elections

 Riding on the 'Modi wave' in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the National Democratic Alliance, which included LJP, had garnered more than 53 per cent votes and won..
Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

BJP wins 41 out of 59 bypoll seats, 31 at Cong's expense

 In a tidal sweep of byelections in seven out of 11 states, the BJP or an ally on Tuesday won 41 of the 59 seats at stake –– as many as 31 of them at..
Mahagathbandhan (Bihar) Indian political party

EC clarifies after RJD claims Mahagathbandhan won 119 seats in Bihar [Video]

After RJD claimed that the Mahagathbandhan have won 119 seats, different from the official figures shown by Election Commission for Bihar assembly elections, the poll-body has now clarified that results have been declared only on 146 seats so far which also includes seats won by other parties including BJP and JD(U). "About an hour ago, there was a post by a party on social media claiming that their party has won 119 seats. It is to clearly state that all results are on our portal, total results declared as of now are of 146 seats, that is the factual situation," said Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar who is the election in-charge of Bihar.

'Bihar lacked in adhering to Covid norms during poll campaign': Health Ministry [Video]

Union Health ministry said adherence to Covid-19 norms during Bihar poll campaign was unsatisfactory. However, Bihar took the requisite corrective action after findings were submitted. "During election campaign, we had deputed a central team to the state. We found the maintenance of Covid norms less than satisfactory. After we submitted those findings, Bihar initiated corrective action," Health Ministry Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan said. Bihar is, meanwhile, awaiting the final results of state Assembly elections. Nitish Kumar-led NDA is up against Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan. Most exit polls had predicted victory for the Mahagathbandhan.

Bihar elections: Changing trends sees BJP's happiness return

With the trends changing in the Bihar Assembly election results, confidence seemed to be returning to...
Bihar Assembly election results 2020: Counting of votes to end soon, NDA leading in trends

According to the latest trend, the National Democratic Alliance is in lead so far with 122 seats. The...
‘Never worked under anybody’s pressure’: EC on counting of votes in Bihar polls [Video]

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday said that results were declared for only 146 seats by that time. ECI Secretary-General Umesh Sinha said that there could be a possibility of counting postal..

Bihar: RJD issues list of 119 seats, EC clarifies on influence in vote counting [Video]

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday said after RJD's statement that it had won 119 seats by around 9 pm, that results were declared for only 146 seats by that time. "About an hour ago at 9 pm,..

Bihar results: BJP candidate calls for recount in Kurhani seat [Video]

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Bihar's Kurhani assembly constituency in Muzaffarpur district, Kedar Prasad Gupta called for recounting, alleging that there was a difference in Electronic..

